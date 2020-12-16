Horoscopes: December 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Stuck in a rut? It’s time to finally try that kizomba, pole dancing, or soccer class. You’re in a different country after all, find your true self and do what makes you happy (even if that means playing mahjong until 3am).

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

You go out every weekend to the same bar and keep running into the same party friends who give you the side eye (#frenemies). Switch up your routine. Go out of town for the weekend, go see an art exhibition, learn to cook.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

Pick up the phone and call your friends from back home. It’s been a long time. You may wonder if your friends have forgotten you, but in reality nothing has changed.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Grinning and saying ‘ting bu dong’ isn’t cute anymore. Please learn some basic Mandarin survival skills, try asking for a teacher in WeChat groups. Everybody’s got a recommendation.

Aries

3.21-4.20

Christmas came early! Good news is coming your way, perhaps your boss will let you have more than three days off for Christmas and New Years? Here’s looking at you, kid.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Alright, you may not be home for the holidays this year but look at it with the glass full: You are saving lots of kuai. And, Chinese New Year is within reach so you’ll get a big chunk of holiday… soon.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

If you haven’t had 2020 vision this year, then it’s time to book yourself lasik surgery. Did you know it’s almost more than 50% cheaper to get it done on Hainan instead of the big city? Just putting it out there.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Buying plants for your home is one thing, but taking care of them is another. Learn to slow down, read how they’re doing and water accordingly.

Leo

7.23-8.23

You will receive some great news this month. Just make sure to write your Chinese address properly, or at least save it in your notes.

Virgo

8.24-9.23

You’re not interested in dating, but you miss the banter. Try heading to a rock climbing gym, apparently cute expats hide there.

Libra

9.24-10.23

You always feel like you’re late. It’s probably time to buy a second-hand e-bike and scoot your worries away.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

Don’t brag to coworkers about the old man who heckles you on your way to work. He honestly just yells at everyone.

