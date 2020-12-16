  1. home
  2. Articles

Horoscopes: December 2020

By Rakini Bergundy, December 16, 2020

0 0

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China. 

201703/1-02.png

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Stuck in a rut? It’s time to finally try that kizomba, pole dancing, or soccer class. You’re in a different country after all, find your true self and do what makes you happy (even if that means playing mahjong until 3am).  

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

You go out every weekend to the same bar and keep running into the same party friends who give you the side eye (#frenemies). Switch up your routine. Go out of town for the weekend, go see an art exhibition, learn to cook. 

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

Pick up the phone and call your friends from back home. It’s been a long time. You may wonder if your friends have forgotten you, but in reality nothing has changed.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Grinning and saying ‘ting bu dong’ isn’t cute anymore. Please learn some basic Mandarin survival skills, try asking for a teacher in WeChat groups. Everybody’s got a recommendation.  

Aries

3.21-4.20

Christmas came early! Good news is coming your way, perhaps your boss will let you have more than three days off for Christmas and New Years? Here’s looking at you, kid. 

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Alright, you may not be home for the holidays this year but look at it with the glass full: You are saving lots of kuai. And, Chinese New Year is within reach so you’ll get a big chunk of holiday… soon. 

Gemini

5.22-6.21

If you haven’t had 2020 vision this year, then it’s time to book yourself lasik surgery. Did you know it’s almost more than 50% cheaper to get it done on Hainan instead of the big city? Just putting it out there.  

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Buying plants for your home is one thing, but taking care of them is another. Learn to slow down, read how they’re doing and water accordingly. 

Leo

7.23-8.23

You will receive some great news this month. Just make sure to write your Chinese address properly, or at least save it in your notes. 

201703/1-091.png

Virgo

8.24-9.23

You’re not interested in dating, but you miss the banter. Try heading to a rock climbing gym, apparently cute expats hide there.

Libra

9.24-10.23

You always feel like you’re late. It’s probably time to buy a second-hand e-bike and scoot your worries away. 

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

Don’t brag to coworkers about the old man who heckles you on your way to work. He honestly just yells at everyone.  

See more That’s Horoscopes here.

Horoscopes

more news

Horoscopes: October 2020

Horoscopes: October 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Horoscopes: September 2020

Horoscopes: September 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Horoscopes: August 2020

Horoscopes: August 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Horoscopes: July 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Horoscopes: May 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

That's Horoscopes: March 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

That's Horoscopes: January 2017

Finally a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Indie Pop Singer Cacien Dishes the Spiciest Girl She Knows

Cacien is a 21-year-old musician originally from Shenzhen whose jazzy pop sound and Y2K aesthetics have caught the attention of large music labels.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

The Curious History of China's Inside-Painted Snuff Bottle

Here's How Americans Abroad can File Back Taxes

Indie Pop Singer Cacien Dishes the Spiciest Girl She Knows

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Horoscopes: December 2020

Horoscopes: December 2020

Meet 'Big Sister' Zhou Chengyu – China's Youngest Ever Space Commander

Meet 'Big Sister' Zhou Chengyu – China's Youngest Ever Space Commander

This Chinese City Ranked World's Most Expensive for Expats

This Chinese City Ranked World's Most Expensive for Expats

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives