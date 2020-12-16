  1. home
This Chinese City Ranked World's Most Expensive for Expats

By Rakini Bergundy, December 16, 2020

Do you live in one of the most expensive cities for expats in the world? Global mobility specialist, ECA International (ECA), released their Cost of Living Report on Tuesday, which analyzes costs of consumer goods and services across 208 cities around the world.

Of the top 20 most expensive cities listed, five of them are in China. Hong Kong takes the top spot, followed by Shanghai in 11th, Guangzhou in 15th, Shenzhen 17th and Beijing in 18th. 


202012/city-chart.png
Image via ECA

Hong Kong once again takes the top spot due its “especially high housing costs... This is despite seeing some lower prices in the last year in response to a drop in demand due to the pandemic and ongoing political uncertainty,” explains Steven Kilfedder, production manager at ECA. See below for a visual price comparison of various day to day goods. 

e28caff0-3de8-11eb-aef4-fdbf27884449.png

Image via ECA

The report compares commodities across the 208 cities in 121 countries from September to September, and is designed as a guide for multinational companies to pay their overseas staff appropriately. 

READ MORE: China Is Home to 4 of the 10 Most Expensive Cities for Expats

[Cover image via Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash]

