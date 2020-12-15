An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

Tap That App is a regular segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

As several individuals have informed us in recent months, WeChat’s popular travel booking Mini Program has routinely denied foreign nationals from booking trains on the platform. With this in mind, we turn our attention towards China Train Booking, a quick and easy way to book train tickets on-the-go.



China Train Booking is an English-language app that helps you book high-speed trains all across the country. After you complete your ticket purchase, the app supports the latest e-ticket setting so you can get into the station and board your train with only your passport and a charged mobile phone! There are other options to collect your ticket or have it delivered to your hotel or personal address.

The only downside is an added service charge of USD3 tacked on to each ticket order. However, if you find yourself in a jam at the eleventh hour and need a quick and secure way to book a train, China Train Booking is a worthwhile option.

Have any go-to travel booking apps that you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments section below.

China Train Booking is available on iOS and Android devices.

[Cover image via That’s]