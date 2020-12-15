  1. home
  2. Articles

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

By Ryan Gandolfo, December 15, 2020

0 0

Tap That App is a regular segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

As several individuals have informed us in recent months, WeChat’s popular travel booking Mini Program has routinely denied foreign nationals from booking trains on the platform. With this in mind, we turn our attention towards China Train Booking, a quick and easy way to book train tickets on-the-go.

China Train Booking is an English-language app that helps you book high-speed trains all across the country. After you complete your ticket purchase, the app supports the latest e-ticket setting so you can get into the station and board your train with only your passport and a charged mobile phone! There are other options to collect your ticket or have it delivered to your hotel or personal address.

The only downside is an added service charge of USD3 tacked on to each ticket order. However, if you find yourself in a jam at the eleventh hour and need a quick and secure way to book a train, China Train Booking is a worthwhile option.

Have any go-to travel booking apps that you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments section below.

China Train Booking is available on iOS and Android devices.

For more Tap that App, click here.

[Cover image via That’s]

Tap that app train travel high-speed rail

more news

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

This is seen as a step towards jumpstarting Macao’s tourism and gambling sectors as Guangdong accounts for 46% of Macao’s visitors.

This Week in History: Train Robbing Bandits and the Lincheng Outrage

This Week in History: Train Robbing Bandits and the Lincheng Outrage

The capture of famed foreigners and journalists made this a major international event in China's history.

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Passengers heading to Beijing will be subject to extra security checks and temperature screenings ahead of the Two Sessions.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

The train went off the tracks after running into a landslide while passing through Chenzhou.

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Considered the largest human migration on the planet, the 40-day period was forecasted to see about three billion trips.

How to Navigate China’s Paperless Train Ticketing System

Train stations across China are phasing out paper tickets. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how foreigners can navigate the e-ticket system.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

The Curious History of China's Inside-Painted Snuff Bottle

Here's How Americans Abroad can File Back Taxes

Indie Pop Singer Cacien Dishes the Spiciest Girl She Knows

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Horoscopes: December 2020

Horoscopes: December 2020

Meet 'Big Sister' Zhou Chengyu – China's Youngest Ever Space Commander

Meet 'Big Sister' Zhou Chengyu – China's Youngest Ever Space Commander

This Chinese City Ranked World's Most Expensive for Expats

This Chinese City Ranked World's Most Expensive for Expats

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives