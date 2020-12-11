  1. home
  2. Articles

China Flight Attendants Advised to Wear Diapers – Here's Why...

By That's, December 11, 2020

0 0

Last month, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) released new guidelines for the domestic airline industry that focus on technical guidelines for epidemic prevention and control for airlines. The document includes best hygiene practices to carry out while on a flight.

While most of the guidelines are straightforward, such as wear a mask and other coverings, there’s also a line that says flight attendants should wear a diaper and avoid using the lavatory in special circumstances to reduce the transmission risk. This specific recommendation is reportedly for flight crew operating charter flights to and from high-risk countries.

The topic was not trending on Chinese social media, but Twitter was abuzz with comments on the latest hygiene recommendation.

In the comments section of a Bloomberg post regarding the new Chinese guidelines, one Twitter user wrote: “This year has felt like sitting in a sh**ty diaper, so why not.” 

In a separate post related to the story, another user said, “This ‘new normal’ is getting weirder and weirder.”

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Flights China Diaper

more news

China and Nepal Revise Height of Mt. Everest to 8,849 meters

China and Nepal Revise Height of Mt. Everest to 8,849 meters

On Tuesday, China and Nepal jointly announced a revised height for Mt. Everest (also known as Mt. Qomolangma).

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

Provinces and some other countries are ordering and receiving shipments of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines as the world prepares a mass-vaccination.

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

South African leader's close links with the Middle Kingdom.

China, Here Are Your 2021 Public Holidays

Will the borders open for 2021? Regardless, it's time to start planning your next adventure.

China Publishes First Robotaxi Passenger Survey Report

Nearly 30% of the surveyed WeRide robotaxi passengers are loyal riders who use the service at least once a week.

China-Australia Tensions Flare Up After Graphic Tweet

It's not been a great year for relations between these two nations...

This Day in History: China’s First KFC Opens by Tiananmen Square

On November 12, 1987, KFC made its debut in China near Qianmen in Beijing.

China Tests Millions for COVID-19 after New Cases Discovered

Chinese health authorities have ramped up their COVID-19 prevention measures

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

On This Day: Japanese Take Shanghai’s International Settlement

PHOTOS: Japanese Occupation of Shanghai, Then and Now

WIN! Delicious, Affordable, High-Quality Breakfast Champion Meat

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

11 Quaint Gift Ideas from Local Boutiques

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Curious History of China's Inside-Painted Snuff Bottle

The Curious History of China's Inside-Painted Snuff Bottle

China Flight Attendants Advised to Wear Diapers – Here's Why...

China Flight Attendants Advised to Wear Diapers – Here's Why...

Here's How Americans Abroad can File Back Taxes

Here's How Americans Abroad can File Back Taxes

Indie Pop Singer Cacien Dishes the Spiciest Girl She Knows

Indie Pop Singer Cacien Dishes the Spiciest Girl She Knows

Did This Grandpa Ride a Roller Coaster 8,000 Times in Beijing?

Did This Grandpa Ride a Roller Coaster 8,000 Times in Beijing?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives