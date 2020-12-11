China Flight Attendants Advised to Wear Diapers – Here's Why...

Last month, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) released new guidelines for the domestic airline industry that focus on technical guidelines for epidemic prevention and control for airlines. The document includes best hygiene practices to carry out while on a flight.



While most of the guidelines are straightforward, such as wear a mask and other coverings, there’s also a line that says flight attendants should wear a diaper and avoid using the lavatory in special circumstances to reduce the transmission risk. This specific recommendation is reportedly for flight crew operating charter flights to and from high-risk countries.

The topic was not trending on Chinese social media, but Twitter was abuzz with comments on the latest hygiene recommendation.

In the comments section of a Bloomberg post regarding the new Chinese guidelines, one Twitter user wrote: “This year has felt like sitting in a sh**ty diaper, so why not.”

In a separate post related to the story, another user said, “This ‘new normal’ is getting weirder and weirder.”

[Cover image via Pixabay]