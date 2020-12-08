WATCH: Large Truck Catches Fire in Guangzhou

On Monday night at 8.05pm, a large truck caught fire in Panyu district. According to Guangzhou Traffic Police, the vehicle was carrying steel plates and combusted in the Clifford Tunnel (祈福隧道) heading east towards Dongguan.

The fire was extinguished shortly after and no one was injured during the incident, authorities say.

Earlier reports claimed that the truck was an oil tanker, however, local traffic police refuted those claims. The cause of the fire has yet to be announced by authorities.

Videos of the incident were circulating on Monday night and Tuesday morning as well as pictures of the torched vehicle. Video clips show people running through tunnel in the opposite direction of the fire.

[Cover image via @广州交警/Weibo]