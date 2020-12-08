  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Large Truck Catches Fire in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, December 8, 2020

0 0

On Monday night at 8.05pm, a large truck caught fire in Panyu district. According to Guangzhou Traffic Police, the vehicle was carrying steel plates and combusted in the Clifford Tunnel (祈福隧道) heading east towards Dongguan.

The fire was extinguished shortly after and no one was injured during the incident, authorities say.

Earlier reports claimed that the truck was an oil tanker, however, local traffic police refuted those claims. The cause of the fire has yet to be announced by authorities.

Videos of the incident were circulating on Monday night and Tuesday morning as well as pictures of the torched vehicle. Video clips show people running through tunnel in the opposite direction of the fire.

Watch below to see the truck in flames (VPN off):


READ MORE: Truck Carrying Coal Ash Catches Fire in Guangzhou Tunnel

[Cover image via @广州交警/Weibo]

fire Traffic Police Guangzhou Panyu District

more news

That's Calling for Guangzhou Marketing Intern Applications

That's Calling for Guangzhou Marketing Intern Applications

Fancy getting hands-on marketing experience with an English-language media company internship?

World's Largest NBA Store Opens in Guangzhou

World's Largest NBA Store Opens in Guangzhou

There's a brand new store that gives fans the ultimate NBA experience – aside from going to a game, of course.

5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

The major renovation project is part of wider plans for Guangzhou to become an international consumption hub.

UPDATE: Three Dead After Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Facility in Dongguan

The fire broke out at a Huawei building in Songshanhu district.

12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

The Michelin Guide is back for its third year in Guangzhou.

5 Students Among Injured after Knife Attack in Guangzhou

The suspect behind the attack has been detained by police, and an investigation is currently underway.

WATCH: Deliveryman Knocks Out Cashier in Guangzhou

The man is currently in administrative detention for assault.

Guangzhou Airport Rolls Out 'One ID' Facial Recognition Tech

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport has announced that facial recognition ID is operational on domestic routes.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

On This Day: Japanese Take Shanghai’s International Settlement

This Day in History: China's Deadliest Maritime Disaster

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

PHOTOS: Japanese Occupation of Shanghai, Then and Now

6 Famous Faces Who Made Old Shanghai a Port of Call

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

11 Quaint Gift Ideas from Local Boutiques

11 Quaint Gift Ideas from Local Boutiques

WATCH: Large Truck Catches Fire in Guangzhou

WATCH: Large Truck Catches Fire in Guangzhou

WATCH: Fully Driverless AutoX Robotaxis Cruise Around Shenzhen

WATCH: Fully Driverless AutoX Robotaxis Cruise Around Shenzhen

PHOTOS: Japanese Occupation of Shanghai, Then and Now

PHOTOS: Japanese Occupation of Shanghai, Then and Now

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives