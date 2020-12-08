11 Quaint Gift Ideas from Local Boutiques

It seems there’s always an occasion for gift giving. After this year’s seemingly endless Single’s Day, Christmas is just around the corner! Here we highlight some lovely gift options from local designers.

1. CHAOCHA



The ‘Nice to Meet You’ set includes 10 different varieties of premium loose leaf teas, including white, oolong, black and pu’er.



Price: RMB108

Scan the QR code to purchase:

2. Boomi

Boomi will have 12 days of Christmas gift sets starting on December 9. There will be a different deal everyday and gifts for every order. For the first day, every order will receive plantable Christmas cards.

Price: RMB188-248

Scan the QR code to purchase:

3. Syitren

A portable record player which comes in seven colors.

Price: RMB790

Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

4. Okami Candles

Unscented hand-poured soy wax wood wick candle. Get it personalized with a nickname or any phrase that’s under 15 characters.

Price: RMB70

Add pbj3635 on WeChat to purchase, check out @okamicandles on Instagram.

5. LUUNA naturals

LUUNA naturals’ mission is to ensure everyone has access to toxin and plastic-free period care unhindered by shame, taboos and misconceptions about their bodies.

Price: RMB270

Scan the QR code to purchase:

6. Beeziro

Beeziro’s beeswax food wrap is a zero waste and sustainable alternative to single-use plastic wraps.





Price: RMB100 for a standard set

Scan the QR code to purchase:

7. Pinyin Press

These dumpling salt and pepper shakers are handmade in Jingdezhen, a city known for its exquisite porcelain and pottery. The shakers won the Hong Kong Smart Gifts Design Award in 2016 and come packaged in a bamboo steamer.

Price: RMB200

Scan the QR code to purchase:

8. Nose Buzz

This aromatherapy capsule comes in six scents and is great for headaches, nausea, the office, or anytime you need some natural revitalization.





Price: RMB69.90

Scan the QR code with Taobao to purchase:

9. Sanxia

Look to Sanxia for embellished traditional boxes and steamers, which are filled with little surprises like candles and soaps inside. This Shanghai-based brand’s profits are donated back to an association that assists disabled and homeless people.

Price: RMB130-300

Scan the QR code to purchase:

10. Kadhak Organics

Kadhak was founded two years ago by a duo of Tibetan women. This handcrafted Yak Butter lip balm is infused with moisturizing yak butter and soothing Vitamin E.

Price: RMB78

Scan the QR code to purchase:

11. American Press

The American Press produces an espresso-inspired cup akin to an Americano which is less bitter, more balanced and fruitier than the French press.

Price: RMB495

Search 汉焙咖啡工坊 on Mini Programs, then 咖啡器皿.

