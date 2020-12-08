  1. home
11 Quaint Gift Ideas from Local Boutiques

By Rakini Bergundy, December 8, 2020

It seems there’s always an occasion for gift giving. After this year’s seemingly endless Single’s Day, Christmas is just around the corner! Here we highlight some lovely gift options from local designers.  

1. CHAOCHA 

The ‘Nice to Meet You’ set includes 10 different varieties of premium loose leaf teas, including white, oolong, black and pu’er.

chaocha.jpg

Price: RMB108
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202012/chaocha.png

2. Boomi 

Boomi will have 12 days of Christmas gift sets starting on December 9. There will be a different deal everyday and gifts for every order. For the first day, every order will receive plantable Christmas cards. 

5dcb8c3a3c10c.jpg

Price: RMB188-248
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202012/boomi.jpeg

3. Syitren

A portable record player which comes in seven colors. 

record-player.jpg

Price: RMB790
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202012/record-player.png

4. Okami Candles

IMG_4548.jpg

Unscented hand-poured soy wax wood wick candle. Get it personalized with a nickname or any phrase that’s under 15 characters.

Price: RMB70
Add pbj3635 on WeChat to purchase, check out @okamicandles on Instagram.

5. LUUNA naturals

LUUNA naturals’ mission is to ensure everyone has access to toxin and plastic-free period care unhindered by shame, taboos and misconceptions about their bodies.

luuna-naturals.jpg

Price: RMB270
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202012/luuna-naturals.png

6. Beeziro

Beeziro’s beeswax food wrap is a zero waste and sustainable alternative to single-use plastic wraps.

66858726_221795898795934_3039221388142331971_n.jpg

Price: RMB100 for a standard set
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202012/beeziro.png

7. Pinyin Press

These dumpling salt and pepper shakers are handmade in Jingdezhen, a city known for its exquisite porcelain and pottery. The shakers won the Hong Kong Smart Gifts Design Award in 2016 and come packaged in a bamboo steamer.

pinyin-press.jpg

Price: RMB200
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202012/pinyin-press.png

8. Nose Buzz 

This aromatherapy capsule comes in six scents and is great for headaches, nausea, the office, or anytime you need some natural revitalization.

keep-breathing.jpg


Price: RMB69.90
Scan the QR code with Taobao to purchase:

202012/pinyin-press1.png

9. Sanxia 

Look to Sanxia for embellished traditional boxes and steamers, which are filled with little surprises like candles and soaps inside. This Shanghai-based brand’s profits are donated back to an association that assists disabled and homeless people. 

sanxia.jpeg

Price: RMB130-300
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202012/sanxia.png

10. Kadhak Organics 

Kadhak was founded two years ago by a duo of Tibetan women. This handcrafted Yak Butter lip balm is infused with moisturizing yak butter and soothing Vitamin E.

kadhak.jpeg

Price: RMB78
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202012/kadhak.png

11. American Press

The American Press produces an espresso-inspired cup akin to an Americano which is less bitter, more balanced and fruitier than the French press.

American-Press-gear-patrol-full-lead.jpg

Price: RMB495
Search 汉焙咖啡工坊 on Mini Programs, then 咖啡器皿.

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

[Cover image via That’s]

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

