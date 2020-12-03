Covet: Pure Chinese Honey

ADHD (Art Direction High Definition) is a Shanghai art project and clothing brand which was established in 2018. Everyone knows the term ‘American Sweetheart’, but why not ‘Pure Chinese Honey’? China has more than 5,000 years of history and ADHD wants to inspire new generations to proudly stand up for their culture.



Image via ADHD

The design is inspired by Chinese brand Wasp Queen’s nostalgic honey syrup packaging from the ’80s and ’90s. Our favorite items from the line include the beanie, sweatshirt and socks.

Sweatshirt retails for RMB399. Scan the QR code with Taobao to shop.

[Cover image via ADHD]