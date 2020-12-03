  1. home
That's Magazines - December 2020 Issues Out Now!

December 3, 2020

The December issues of That’s BeijingThat’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazines:

This year has flown by, and I’m guessing for you as well. In 2020, I had planned on seeing a good friend in Japan, meeting up with my brother and sister-in-law in Thailand and introducing my mom to my current city of Guangzhou. COVID-19 had another agenda, and my plans, like many of yours, were blown into oblivion.

In our final issue of the year, we recall the highs and lows of 2020. Our editorial team covers a plethora of topics as we go over funny, depressing and unbelievable events of the past year. Flip to our cover story starting on page 38.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Mr. Ned Kelly speaks with Wu Jianping about Pudong’s fascinating rise over the past 30 years (pages 10-13). We also share with you a sneak peek of our latest issue of Explore China with beautiful Guilin (pages 26-30). Our up-and-coming Guangzhou-based writer Joshua Cawthorpe dives into the serious topic of mental health issues in China. (Special thanks to Dr. Alfred Chambers for agreeing to provide his expert opinion on the matter.) 

We here at That’s wish you a great end to this unforgettable year. And, we look forward to a far less

eventful 2021.

Best,

signature.jpg
Ryan Gandolfo
Editor-in-Chief

Beijing: View the December issue of That’s Beijing in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and ShenzhenView the December issue of That’s GBA in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> ShanghaiView the December issue of That’s Shanghai in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

