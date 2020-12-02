  1. home
  2. Articles

Chengdu and Chongqing Look to Host 2032 Summer Olympic Games

By That's, December 2, 2020

1 0

Last week, southwest China’s Chengdu and Chongqing announced a plan to bid for the 2032 Summer Olympic Games, according to a government document released by the Sichuan Sports Bureau.

In the document, the sports bureau stated that a joint bid would “elevate Chengdu and Chongqing’s international sports influence and global competitiveness.” Officials at the Chongqing Sports Bureau reportedly found out about the plan from media reports – not exactly a great start for the two metropolises.

As Sichuan’s capital, Chengdu has already set its sights on becoming a ‘world-famous city for sports,’ with various events lined up over the next few years, including the 2022 World Table Tennis Team Championship, 2023 Asian Cup football tournament and 2025 World Games.

While Chinese netizens expressed excitement at the prospect of hosting another Summer Olympic Games, former Chinese Olympic Committee secretary-general Wei Jizhong is skeptical on whether a bid will come to fruition. “Anyone can say anything but it’s only an idea,” Wei told South China Morning Post, adding that the Chinese Olympic Committee hasn’t made any announcements on the matter.

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

“For me, we have to give a chance to other cities around the world. We already have the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and according to IOC [International Olympic Committee] policy, they want to reduce costs. This allows other cities around the world to make realistic bids,” said Wei, as cited by SCMP.

On Weibo, some users commenting on the news were more focused on what they’ll be doing in 12 years. “Twelve years from now my son will be 19 years old,” wrote one user, while another chimed in: “I hope there’s no more Weibo in 12 years.” One netizen argued that hosting the games is not worth it, writing, “It’s a waste of taxpayer money, can we vote on this?”

Beijing’s 2008 Summer Olympics expenditures were over USD40 billion, while the capital city only generated USD3.6 billion in revenue, according to data from the Council of Foreign Relations. However, roughly three-quarters of the budget went to infrastructure projects like rail, roads and airports, as well as environmental clean-up initiatives.

In addition to a potential bid from Chengdu and Chongqing, interested parties include India, Italy, Indonesia, Mexico and Qatar, among others. There is also talk of a joint bid from North and South Korea.

[Cover image via @凯尔特人记事簿/Weibo]

Olympics Chengdu Chongqing sports

more news

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

A look back at the first ever Olympics to be hosted in China.

China Orders Closure of US Consulate in Chengdu

China Orders Closure of US Consulate in Chengdu

Speculation was brewing over the past few days how China would respond to the closure of its consulate in Houston.

Shred the Slopes with This Open-World Winter Sports App

Shred the Slopes with This Open-World Winter Sports App

Grand Mountain Adventure is a stunning open-world skiing and snowboarding experience spanning eight epic ski resorts.

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chongqing Apartment Building

The fire started at 4.55pm on Wednesday in the municipality’s Yubei District.

China's 5 Biggest Sports Losers in 2019

Welcome to our 2019 China Year in Review series.

China's 5 Biggest Sports Winners in 2019

Welcome to our 2019 China Year in Review series.

Dogs Dyed as Pandas Cause Outrage in Chengdu

This Chengdu-based pet cafe features six chow chows that have been dyed to look like 'panda' cubs.

The Mascots for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are Cute as Hell

Mascots for the China-based Olympics were revealed yesterday and they are... cute.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: China Ends the Eunuch Era

This Day in History: The Discovery of Peking Man

This Day in History: Mysterious Fireballs Flatten Guizhou Forest

The Day in History: Shanghai’s First KFC Opens in 2 on the Bund

IKEA's Iconic Swedish Meatballs Have a Plant-Based Option Now

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Publishes First Robotaxi Passenger Survey Report

China Publishes First Robotaxi Passenger Survey Report

3 Alternative Chinese Phrases to Use Instead of 'Mamahuhu'

3 Alternative Chinese Phrases to Use Instead of 'Mamahuhu'

China-Australia Tensions Flare Up After Graphic Tweet

China-Australia Tensions Flare Up After Graphic Tweet

Chengdu and Chongqing Look to Host 2032 Summer Olympic Games

Chengdu and Chongqing Look to Host 2032 Summer Olympic Games

6 Famous Faces Who Made Old Shanghai a Port of Call

6 Famous Faces Who Made Old Shanghai a Port of Call

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives