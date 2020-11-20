  1. home
The Big Winners from the That's 2020 Hospitality Awards, Plus Photos

By That's, November 20, 2020

On November 19, with an audience of 130 distinguished hospitality industry guests, Urbanatomy – JY International Cultural Communications held its 4th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Launched in 2017 at the W Shanghai on the Bund, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry. In the following years, the luxurious awards ceremony has grown in stature, with leading industry figures from across China descending on The Peninsula, Beijing to see more than 100 hotels recognized for their excellence last year.

The That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event. The full list of winners will be published on all That’s channels, including our print magazines, thatsmags.com, That’s App and our official WeChat accounts and social media pages. 

Sponsored by Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan, Voss and Fuchs Winery, we’re proud to announce that the That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards was one of our best yet, and are certainly looking forward to next year’s celebration!

Before we unveil the big winners from last night’s party, let’s check out some photos from the event!

Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards:

New Hotel of the Year

LUX* Tea Horse Road Stone Town
Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Luxury Hotel of the Year (Central China)

Niccolo Changsha

Luxury Hotel of the Year (South China)

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou
Conrad Guangzhou
The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou
Raffles Shenzhen
Park Hyatt Shenzhen
The Langham, Shenzhen 

Luxury Hotel of the Year (East China)

The PuLi Hotel and Spa
BVLGARI HOTEL SHANGHAI
Bellagio By MGM Shanghai
Jumeirah Nanjing

Luxury Hotel of the Year (North China)

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun
Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Business Hotel of the Year

Jinling Hotel
Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai
Grand Hyatt Shenzhen

MICE Hotel of the Year

Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan
CORDIS, BEIJING CAPITAL AIRPORT
InterContinental Foshan

The Most Popular Residence for Long Stay Guests

VERSE Executive Apartments

The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Business Travelers

Jing An Kerry Residences

The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Long-Stay Guests

Sunac Xindi Residence-Shanghai, Xiangyi

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

Yinrun Jinjiang Castle Hotel

Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year

Fraser Place Binhai, Tianjin
Kerry Parkside Residence

Art Hotel of the Year

Wanda Reign on the Bund

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

The Sukhothai Shanghai
Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort
Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan
The Middle House
ICON LAB HOTEL SHENZHEN SHEKOU

Themed and Featured Hotel of the Year

Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen

Landmark Hotel of the Year

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor
Jing An Shangri-La, West Shanghai
Renaissance Hangzhou Northeast Hotel
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund 

Most Influential Hotel of the Year

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center
SHENZHEN ICON LAB HOTEL

Getaway Hotel of the Year

LUX* Tea Horse Road Benzilan
Rosewood Sanya

Island Resort Hotel of the Year

Yanqi Island Pavilion Beijing (managed by Kempinski) 

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

InterContinental Shenzhen

Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

LUX* Tea Horse Road Sangushui 

Outstanding City View of the Year

Hyatt On The Bund

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi Resort & Villas
Andaz Shenzhen Bay
Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Award for Excellent Service Residence

Beijing Kerry Residence
The Tower Apartments
GTC RESIDENCE BEIJING 

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

W Suzhou
The Sukhothai Shanghai

Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

Sofitel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental

Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

THE COLI HOTEL
JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an

The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year

VOSS Water

The Most Promising Hotel Management Company of the Year

OCT International Hotel Management Co., Ltd (IHMC)

Excellent Hotel Owner Representative

Conrad Guangzhou, Angelina Law

Award for Excellent Hotelier

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor – Amane Karazawa
The St. Regis Zhuhai – Krystal Huang
Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan – Edward Lam
Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen – Christoph Zbinden
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun – Florian S. Kuhn

A huge congrats to all, we hope to see you again next year!

[All images via That’s]

