The Big Winners from the That's 2020 Hospitality Awards, Plus Photos

On November 19, with an audience of 130 distinguished hospitality industry guests, Urbanatomy – JY International Cultural Communications held its 4th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan.
Launched in 2017 at the W Shanghai on the Bund, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry. In the following years, the luxurious awards ceremony has grown in stature, with leading industry figures from across China descending on The Peninsula, Beijing to see more than 100 hotels recognized for their excellence last year.
The That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event. The full list of winners will be published on all That’s channels, including our print magazines, thatsmags.com, That’s App and our official WeChat accounts and social media pages.
Sponsored by Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan, Voss and Fuchs Winery, we’re proud to announce that the That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards was one of our best yet, and are certainly looking forward to next year’s celebration!
Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards:
New Hotel of the Year
LUX* Tea Horse Road Stone Town
Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
Luxury Hotel of the Year (Central China)
Niccolo Changsha
Luxury Hotel of the Year (South China)
Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou
Conrad Guangzhou
The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou
Raffles Shenzhen
Park Hyatt Shenzhen
The Langham, Shenzhen
Luxury Hotel of the Year (East China)
The PuLi Hotel and Spa
BVLGARI HOTEL SHANGHAI
Bellagio By MGM Shanghai
Jumeirah Nanjing
Luxury Hotel of the Year (North China)
The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun
Waldorf Astoria Beijing
Business Hotel of the Year
Jinling Hotel
Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai
Grand Hyatt Shenzhen
MICE Hotel of the Year
Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan
CORDIS, BEIJING CAPITAL AIRPORT
InterContinental Foshan
The Most Popular Residence for Long Stay Guests
VERSE Executive Apartments
The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Business Travelers
Jing An Kerry Residences
The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Long-Stay Guests
Sunac Xindi Residence-Shanghai, Xiangyi
Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year
Yinrun Jinjiang Castle Hotel
Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year
Fraser Place Binhai, Tianjin
Kerry Parkside Residence
Art Hotel of the Year
Wanda Reign on the Bund
Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year
The Sukhothai Shanghai
Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort
Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan
The Middle House
ICON LAB HOTEL SHENZHEN SHEKOU
Themed and Featured Hotel of the Year
Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen
Landmark Hotel of the Year
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor
Jing An Shangri-La, West Shanghai
Renaissance Hangzhou Northeast Hotel
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
Most Influential Hotel of the Year
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center
SHENZHEN ICON LAB HOTEL
Getaway Hotel of the Year
LUX* Tea Horse Road Benzilan
Rosewood Sanya
Island Resort Hotel of the Year
Yanqi Island Pavilion Beijing (managed by Kempinski)
Urban Resort Hotel of the Year
InterContinental Shenzhen
Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year
LUX* Tea Horse Road Sangushui
Outstanding City View of the Year
Hyatt On The Bund
The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year
LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi Resort & Villas
Andaz Shenzhen Bay
Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
Award for Excellent Service Residence
Beijing Kerry Residence
The Tower Apartments
GTC RESIDENCE BEIJING
Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year
W Suzhou
The Sukhothai Shanghai
Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year
Sofitel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental
Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year
THE COLI HOTEL
JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an
The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year
VOSS Water
The Most Promising Hotel Management Company of the Year
OCT International Hotel Management Co., Ltd (IHMC)
Excellent Hotel Owner Representative
Conrad Guangzhou, Angelina Law
Award for Excellent Hotelier
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor – Amane Karazawa
The St. Regis Zhuhai – Krystal Huang
Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan – Edward Lam
Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen – Christoph Zbinden
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun – Florian S. Kuhn
A huge congrats to all, we hope to see you again next year!
