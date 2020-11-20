The Big Winners from the That's 2020 Hospitality Awards, Plus Photos

On November 19, with an audience of 130 distinguished hospitality industry guests, Urbanatomy – JY International Cultural Communications held its 4th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan.

Launched in 2017 at the W Shanghai on the Bund, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry. In the following years, the luxurious awards ceremony has grown in stature, with leading industry figures from across China descending on The Peninsula, Beijing to see more than 100 hotels recognized for their excellence last year.

The That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event. The full list of winners will be published on all That’s channels, including our print magazines, thatsmags.com, That’s App and our official WeChat accounts and social media pages.

Sponsored by Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan, Voss and Fuchs Winery, we’re proud to announce that the That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards was one of our best yet, and are certainly looking forward to next year’s celebration!

Before we unveil the big winners from last night’s party, let’s check out some photos from the event!

Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2020 Hospitality Awards:

New Hotel of the Year

LUX* Tea Horse Road Stone Town

Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Luxury Hotel of the Year (Central China)

Niccolo Changsha

Luxury Hotel of the Year (South China)

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Conrad Guangzhou

The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

Raffles Shenzhen

Park Hyatt Shenzhen

The Langham, Shenzhen

Luxury Hotel of the Year (East China)

The PuLi Hotel and Spa

BVLGARI HOTEL SHANGHAI

Bellagio By MGM Shanghai

Jumeirah Nanjing

Luxury Hotel of the Year (North China)

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Business Hotel of the Year



Jinling Hotel

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Grand Hyatt Shenzhen

MICE Hotel of the Year



Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

CORDIS, BEIJING CAPITAL AIRPORT

InterContinental Foshan

The Most Popular Residence for Long Stay Guests

VERSE Executive Apartments

The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Business Travelers

Jing An Kerry Residences

The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Long-Stay Guests

Sunac Xindi Residence-Shanghai, Xiangyi

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

Yinrun Jinjiang Castle Hotel

Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year

Fraser Place Binhai, Tianjin

Kerry Parkside Residence

Art Hotel of the Year

Wanda Reign on the Bund

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

The Sukhothai Shanghai

Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

The Middle House

ICON LAB HOTEL SHENZHEN SHEKOU

Themed and Featured Hotel of the Year

Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen

Landmark Hotel of the Year

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

Jing An Shangri-La, West Shanghai

Renaissance Hangzhou Northeast Hotel

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Most Influential Hotel of the Year

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

SHENZHEN ICON LAB HOTEL

Getaway Hotel of the Year

LUX* Tea Horse Road Benzilan

Rosewood Sanya

Island Resort Hotel of the Year

Yanqi Island Pavilion Beijing (managed by Kempinski)

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

InterContinental Shenzhen

Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

LUX* Tea Horse Road Sangushui

Outstanding City View of the Year

Hyatt On The Bund

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi Resort & Villas

Andaz Shenzhen Bay

Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Award for Excellent Service Residence

Beijing Kerry Residence

The Tower Apartments

GTC RESIDENCE BEIJING

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

W Suzhou

The Sukhothai Shanghai

Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

Sofitel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental

Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

THE COLI HOTEL

JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an

The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year

VOSS Water

The Most Promising Hotel Management Company of the Year

OCT International Hotel Management Co., Ltd (IHMC)

Excellent Hotel Owner Representative

Conrad Guangzhou, Angelina Law

Award for Excellent Hotelier

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor – Amane Karazawa

The St. Regis Zhuhai – Krystal Huang

Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan – Edward Lam

Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen – Christoph Zbinden

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun – Florian S. Kuhn

A huge congrats to all, we hope to see you again next year!

[All images via That’s]