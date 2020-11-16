  1. home
  2. Articles

Journey to Cretaceous China in New Episode of China Untold Podcast

By That's, November 16, 2020

0 0

The ninth episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

For this week’s episode, let’s take a trip, a journey through time if you will, and turn the clocks back a whopping 66 million years to the time right before a massive asteroid slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and ended the reign of the dinosaurs.  

Our region of focus is modern-day Ganzhou, a prefecture-level city in southern Jiangxi province, near the boundaries with Fujian and Guangdong provinces. 

Among the diverse array of organisms that called the area home during the Late Cretaceous was a carnivorous beast that has changed the way researchers view the iconic Tyrannosaur family: Qianzhousaurus sinensis, more comically known as ‘Pinocchio rex.’

1200px-Qianzhousaurus_skull.jpg
Image via Wikimedia

For this episode of China Untold, host Matt Bossons introduces you to this unique dinosaur and the people studying it, and explains the creature’s unique nickname.

Download or stream the fourth episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. The episode is also available on iTunes and other popular podcast directories.

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

[Cover image courtesy of © Zhao Chuang from PNSO]

China podcast China Untold Dinosaur Paleontology Jiangxi

more news

This Week in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

This Week in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

To this day, more than 150 years after his birth, Sun is one of the most revered political figures among Chinese people.

An Inside Look at China's Voguing Scene

An Inside Look at China's Voguing Scene

You better work.

China Has Closed Its Border to Foreigners from These 10 Countries

China Has Closed Its Border to Foreigners from These 10 Countries

Regulations are changing daily.

Are You Paying Too Much for Your China Expat Health Insurance?

It pays to ask the right questions!

Rich Bishop on China's Ever-changing App Marketplace

AppInChina CEO Rich Bishop leads a team that helps global brands launch in China.

Is China Really Banning Australian Wine Imports?

Australian wine, along with coal, barley, copper, sugar, lobster and timber will allegedly be banned.

China Expected to Have 300 Million Seniors by 2025

The ministry said that 12.57% of China's population were aged 65 or above at the end of 2019.

Expats to be Included in China's 7th National Population Census

The national census occurs every 10 years.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

11 Things You Need to Know About Singles' Day

This Week in History: The Coup of Empress Dowager Cixi

This Week in History: Finding of the First Panda to Leave China

This Week in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Journey to Cretaceous China in New Episode of China Untold Podcast

Journey to Cretaceous China in New Episode of China Untold Podcast

We Tried LINGYA Hard Seltzer... and So Should You!

We Tried LINGYA Hard Seltzer... and So Should You!

TikTok Avoids Trump's US Ban… For Now

TikTok Avoids Trump's US Ban… For Now

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Week in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

This Week in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives