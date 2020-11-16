Journey to Cretaceous China in New Episode of China Untold Podcast

The ninth episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

For this week’s episode, let’s take a trip, a journey through time if you will, and turn the clocks back a whopping 66 million years to the time right before a massive asteroid slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and ended the reign of the dinosaurs.

Our region of focus is modern-day Ganzhou, a prefecture-level city in southern Jiangxi province, near the boundaries with Fujian and Guangdong provinces.

Among the diverse array of organisms that called the area home during the Late Cretaceous was a carnivorous beast that has changed the way researchers view the iconic Tyrannosaur family: Qianzhousaurus sinensis, more comically known as ‘Pinocchio rex.’



For this episode of China Untold, host Matt Bossons introduces you to this unique dinosaur and the people studying it, and explains the creature’s unique nickname.

