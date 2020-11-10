That's Calling for Editorial Intern Applications

Calling all aspiring editors, writers, journalists and bloggers. Fancy getting hands-on editorial and writing experience with an English-language media company internship? That’s is looking for interns with an interest in journalism and new media to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team.

We are a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products from print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.



Our publications and platforms cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: News, Restaurants & Dining, Bars & Nightlife, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Lifestyle, Families & Kids, Fashion, Culture, Sports, Music, Business, Environment, Technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We’re looking for an enthusiastic candidate to fill the following position...

Editorial Intern



We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual to join our teams in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China.

Requirements

English-language writing skills, with a strong grasp of spelling, grammar, punctuation and style

Excellent communication skills and team spirit

Organized, detail-oriented and able to meet deadlines

Relevant work experience in writing, editing, publishing and content creation preferred



Interested in applying?



To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to editor@thatsmags.com with the subject ‘Editorial Intern’ and the city you are based in.