That's Calling for Editorial Intern Applications

By That's, November 10, 2020

Calling all aspiring editors, writers, journalists and bloggers. Fancy getting hands-on editorial and writing experience with an English-language media company internship? That’s is looking for interns with an interest in journalism and new media to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team.

We are a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products from print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: News, Restaurants & Dining, Bars & Nightlife, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Lifestyle, Families & Kids, Fashion, Culture, Sports, Music, Business, Environment, Technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We’re looking for an enthusiastic candidate to fill the following position...

Editorial Intern

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual to join our teams in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China.

Requirements

  • English-language writing skills, with a strong grasp of spelling, grammar, punctuation and style

  • Excellent communication skills and team spirit

  • Organized, detail-oriented and able to meet deadlines

  • Relevant work experience in writing, editing, publishing and content creation preferred

Interested in applying?

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to editor@thatsmags.com with the subject Editorial Intern’ and the city you are based in.

