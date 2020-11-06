  1. home
China Has Closed Its Border to Foreigners from These 10 Countries

By That's, November 6, 2020

As the UK enters its second COVID-19 lockdown, China has temporarily rebarred non-Chinese nationals from a number of countries from entering the PRC. The new regulation includes Bangladesh, Belgium, Ethiopia, France, India, Italy, Philippines, Russia, Ukraine and the UK.

The announcement comes less than a month and a half after China reopened its borders to various Chinese visa holders on September 28.  

In the notice from the UK Chinese embassy, those holding “visas or residence permits” are included in the ban. However, “diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected,” in addition to those applying for emergency visas. 

England’s nationwide lockdown started on Thursday, and citizens have been given a four-week stay-at-home order. Britain has the highest coronavirus deaths in Europe, with over 20,000 new confirmed cases daily as of press time.

Updated on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3am EST. Graph via Johns Hopskins

Although the US has over nine million confirmed cases – ranking number one in the world – the country has not been included in the ban list for now. 

[Cover image via Pexels]

