  1. home
  2. Articles

Rich Bishop on China's Ever-changing App Marketplace

By Ryan Gandolfo, November 6, 2020

0 0

Game Theory is a regular series where we speak with a professional with insight into China’s business and tech scene.

Living in China requires an arsenal of apps to make it through the day. If you’ve ever lost your phone for more than 24 hours, you probably realized just how reliant you are on WeChat, Meituan and DiDi, among other apps. In the PRC, there were 1.56 billion active mobile phones last year with, on average, Chinese mobile users spending 6.2 hours each day on their devices. (That’s almost two days a week glued to your phone.) And with mobile app usage on the rise in China, companies from around the world are looking to enter the market. As CEO of AppInChina, Rich Bishop leads a team that helps global brands launch in China by offering key services, including distribution and compliance. Bishop shares with That’s some of the challenges facing foreign app publishers and developments in the industry.

How did you get started working in China?
I moved to China straight after graduating from university in 2007 with the goal of setting up my own company here. I studied Chinese at Peking University for a few months and then established my first company, a grocery delivery business, in early 2008. I then founded a real estate company and later, in 2013, cofounded AppInChina. 

What are some of the challenges foreign app publishers face in the Chinese marketplace?
The largest challenge is legal compliance. China has a lot of laws and regulations that each publisher needs to comply with, and many of the necessary licenses are not possible for a foreign-owned company to obtain. 

Another key challenge is localization, which is the process of adjusting the app so that it is not only usable in China but provides a great user experience for Chinese users.

How has China’s app marketplace changed since you started AppInChina?
We started AppInChina in 2013 and the biggest change we’ve seen is the growth in laws and regulations that our clients need to comply with in order to publish their software in China. 

The Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China is the most important of these, but there are many others specific to each category of software and industry in which it operates.

What services does AppInChina provide to clients?
AppInChina provides the full range of services that app publishers need in order to maximize the success of their app in China. This includes testing, localization, legal compliance, hosting, distribution, user acquisition and monetization.

What are some of your go-to apps while living in China?
WeChat is of course the most commonly used app, since it’s the primary form of communication (both business and personal) as well as being a ‘super app’ that enables one to order food, make payments, book movie tickets and much more. 

My second most commonly used app is probably DiDi (the Chinese equivalent of Uber). It’s pretty much impossible to flag down a taxi nowadays so DiDi is essential.

Click here to visit AppinChina’s official website.

For more Game Theory, click here.

[Cover image provided by Rich Bishop]

China Apps Game Theory

more news

Are You Paying Too Much for Your China Expat Health Insurance?

Are You Paying Too Much for Your China Expat Health Insurance?

It pays to ask the right questions!

Is China Really Banning Australian Wine Imports?

Is China Really Banning Australian Wine Imports?

Australian wine, along with coal, barley, copper, sugar, lobster and timber will allegedly be banned.

China Expected to Have 300 Million Seniors by 2025

China Expected to Have 300 Million Seniors by 2025

The ministry said that 12.57% of China's population were aged 65 or above at the end of 2019.

Expats to be Included in China's 7th National Population Census

The national census occurs every 10 years.

Did American Chain Panda Express Open its First China Location?

Something is a bit off-brand about this restaurant.

China's Economy Expands 4.9% in the Third Quarter

The economy expanded faster than the second quarter, but fell short of expected growth of 5.2% in the third quarter.

Say Goodbye to These Free Toiletries in China Hotels

Saving the planet, one toothbrush at a time.

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

Puyi was only 3 years old when he sat on the 'Dragon Throne.'

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: When Andy Warhol Came to China

Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

Chris Barclay on the Importance of Cultural Heritage Tourism

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Are You Paying Too Much for Your China Expat Health Insurance?

Are You Paying Too Much for Your China Expat Health Insurance?

Rich Bishop on China's Ever-changing App Marketplace

Rich Bishop on China's Ever-changing App Marketplace

This Weekend’s Maker Faire is Completely Sold Out

This Weekend’s Maker Faire is Completely Sold Out

Catch the Hong Kong International Literary Festival Online

Catch the Hong Kong International Literary Festival Online

Horoscopes: November 2020

Horoscopes: November 2020

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives