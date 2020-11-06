  1. home
Are You Paying Too Much for Your China Expat Health Insurance?

By That's Shanghai, November 6, 2020

Are you paying more for your health insurance coverage than you need to pay? It’s one of the most important questions to ask in these times of uncertainty. Health insurance is very important, but is there some wiggle room to save cash?

How can I get the best deal?

The number one way to check if you’re getting the best deal is to shop around. We know – that’s a time consuming pain in the ass. 

Luckily, you can use China Expat Health’s free no-obligation online comparison tool to easily check plan coverage and prices. They only work with plans that are reputable and have a track record of working well for expats.

China Expat Health is a licensed insurance broker specializing in health insurance for expatriates in China.

Here are some things you need to take into consideration when deciding on a new plan or switching your current plan

  • You’ll often only be shown Worldwide options as they cost more. However, all insurers offer a Chinese mainland only option. Make sure you ask your insurer or broker.

  • Have you thought about adding deductibles to your plan? This is a great way to reduce the overall cost. Adding a deductible can reduce your total cost by 25-50%! Over the last few years most insurers have introduced deductible options.

  • Make sure you check if the plans cover ‘luxury’ hospitals in China, also known as high-cost providers. Getting covered at regular international hospitals and clinics instead of luxury ones can save you a massive 25% to 35% per year on your payments!

  • Getting annual health checks covered under your insurance can be a waste of money. You can get a comprehensive medical checkup for between RMB2,500 and RMB4,000 at international clinics. However, having this covered under your plan can often add over RMB5,000 to your premiums. So it can be better to pay for this out of pocket.

Figuring out all of the details of health insurance and comparing companies on your own is time consuming, difficult and complicated. If you're looking for medical insurance or simply want to pay less for your current plan, we recommend you speak to a reputable medical insurance broker such as China Expat Health to save yourself a lot of hassle.

