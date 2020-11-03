  1. home
  2. Articles

Hong Kong Customs Seizes Over 500kg of Crystal Meth

By Joshua Cawthorpe, November 3, 2020

0 0

Hong Kong Customs authorities made the biggest seizure of methamphetamine in the port city’s history. Last Monday, a shipping container bound for Australia arrived in Hong Kong and raised suspicion among customs officials. The initial suspicion was due to the strange route that the container had followed.

The meth container, sent originally from Mexico, went to South Korea and then to Vietnam before arriving in Hong Kong. Upon inspection, the container was declared to contain 1,168 bags of cement. 

Many of the bags appeared swollen but were lighter than bags that were not swollen. An X-ray revealed a suspicious composition to the bags in question. 251 bags were found to contain vacuum-sealed cartons of crystal meth totaling HKD300 million, according to South China Morning Post

The head of the Customs and Excise Department’s drug investigation bureau, senior superintendent Barry Chu Yin-min, said that the 501 kilograms of meth were worth up to five times as much on the streets of Australia.

As of press time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In December 2019, Hong Kong Customs seized 110 kilograms of crystal meth at the Hong Kong International Airport. China Daily reported that the packages, disguised as baby products, had also been sent from Mexico.

With travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19, drug traffickers could no longer use ‘mules’ and resorted to concealing narcotics in shipped packages and products.

As a result, Hong Kong Customs saw a 165% increase in drug seizures compared to the first five months of 2019. Another potential cause of the increase is the crackdown on meth production labs in Guangdong province in recent years.

READ MORE: Major Meth Bust in Guangdong

Last May, 217 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden inside of an airplane engine that arrived in Hong Kong from Ecuador.

China also battles drug smuggling in Yunnan province as it borders what is known as the Golden Triangle, a name coined by the CIA for the region spanning Myanmar, Thailand and Laos, which produced most of the world’s heroin in the 20th century, before being overtaken by Afghanistan. 

Authorities in Kunming arrested three suspects on August 31 and seized 23.7 kilograms of crystal meth, according to China Daily.

[Cover via @大公報-大公網/Weibo]

Meth Hong Kong Drugs

more news

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong residents on the mainland may freely travel back to Hong Kong starting next month.

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

The index is comprised of the 30 largest Hong Kong listed technology companies.

Hong Kong Rolls Out Another Free COVID-19 Testing Campaign

Hong Kong Rolls Out Another Free COVID-19 Testing Campaign

The HKSAR will offer free testing to all residents as social distancing measures are slowly eased.

Hong Kong Sees Record-High COVID-19 Cases

Hong Kong continues to see an unprecedented rise in cases as the government imposes stricter prevention measures.

Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens Tomorrow

After almost five months, Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen, albeit with reduced capacity and enhanced health procedures.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for Arrivals Into June

The 14-day mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers to Hong Kong has been extended until June 7.

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

It is free to view, so what do you have to lose?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: When Andy Warhol Came to China

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chris Barclay on the Importance of Cultural Heritage Tourism

Chris Barclay on the Importance of Cultural Heritage Tourism

Is China Really Banning Australian Wine Imports?

Is China Really Banning Australian Wine Imports?

Hong Kong Customs Seizes Over 500kg of Crystal Meth

Hong Kong Customs Seizes Over 500kg of Crystal Meth

Maker Faire Is This Weekend in Shanghai and It’s Gonna Be Epic!

Maker Faire Is This Weekend in Shanghai and It’s Gonna Be Epic!

That's Magazines - November 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - November 2020 Issues Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives