That's Magazines - November 2020 Issues Out Now!

I’ve always had a fascination with the stock market. When I was young, I remember my dad would ask my brother and me what products we liked – with the logic being that a good company makes good products. My brother’s Apple iPod came to mind. And as it turned out, Apple would go on to make a few more special products and become one of the best stocks to buy in the 21st century (so far).

Here in China, more and more individual investors are buying into domestic equity markets as the country makes strides in its economic recovery efforts. With increased access to online trading platforms due to a mobile-focused economy, young professionals are also increasingly trading to build wealth without having to buy a home or start their own company. In this month’s cover story, we take a look at the mentality of young Chinese retail investors, and how China’s stock market landscape is changing. Check out the story on pages 36-45.

Elsewhere in the magazine, our Travel Editor Sophie Steiner ranks the best and worst fruits grown in Asia (pages 22-23). You can also find some truly epic photos of Shanghai in Ned Kelly’s feature on a photographer’s interesting career change (pages 12-15). In the Lifestyle & Arts Section, Phoebe Kut chats with Shenzhen-based Insta360 TV Host Hannah Wilson about a crazy near-death experience on the job (page 17).

There’s plenty more to read, but I’ll leave that for you to discover in the following pages.

Until next month,



Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

