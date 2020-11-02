  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Magazines - November 2020 Issues Out Now!

By That's, November 2, 2020

0 0

I’ve always had a fascination with the stock market. When I was young, I remember my dad would ask my brother and me what products we liked – with the logic being that a good company makes good products. My brother’s Apple iPod came to mind. And as it turned out, Apple would go on to make a few more special products and become one of the best stocks to buy in the 21st century (so far). 

Here in China, more and more individual investors are buying into domestic equity markets as the country makes strides in its economic recovery efforts. With increased access to online trading platforms due to a mobile-focused economy, young professionals are also increasingly trading to build wealth without having to buy a home or start their own company. In this month’s cover story, we take a look at the mentality of young Chinese retail investors, and how China’s stock market landscape is changing. Check out the story on pages 36-45.

Elsewhere in the magazine, our Travel Editor Sophie Steiner ranks the best and worst fruits grown in Asia (pages 22-23). You can also find some truly epic photos of Shanghai in Ned Kelly’s feature on a photographer’s interesting career change (pages 12-15). In the Lifestyle & Arts Section, Phoebe Kut chats with Shenzhen-based Insta360 TV Host Hannah Wilson about a crazy near-death experience on the job (page 17).

There’s plenty more to read, but I’ll leave that for you to discover in the following pages.

Until next month,

signature.jpg
Ryan Gandolfo
Editor-in-Chief

Beijing: Download the October issue of That’s Beijing here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Download the October issue of That’s GBA here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Shanghai: Download the October issue of That’s Shanghai here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.


magazine new issue November stock market Investing

more news

What to Know about China's Major Stock Exchanges

What to Know about China's Major Stock Exchanges

a brief background and explanation on what gets traded in each exchange, and advice on how to access them.

That's Magazines - October 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - October 2020 Issues Out Now!

The October issues of That's are out now!

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

The index is comprised of the 30 largest Hong Kong listed technology companies.

That's Magazines - September 2020 Issues Out Now!

The September issues are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website.

That's Magazines - August 2020 Issues Out Now!

The August issues are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website.

China's Economy Rebounds as Industrial Profits Surge in June

Profits at major industrial firms rose at the fastest pace in more than a year last month, soaring 11.5% year-on-year.

That's Magazines - July 2020 Issues Out Now!

The July issues of That's Beijing, That's GBA and That's Shanghai are out now, in paper-and-ink form citywide and also in digital PDF form online.

Luckin Boss May Face Criminal Charges for Fraud

Luckin received a delisting notice from NASDAQ in mid-May.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: When Andy Warhol Came to China

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's Magazines - November 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - November 2020 Issues Out Now!

Macao Casino Gaming Revenue Rebounds as Visitors Increase

Macao Casino Gaming Revenue Rebounds as Visitors Increase

Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives