Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Starting November 6, visitors who have been on the Chinese mainland for the past two weeks may enter Singapore without having to quarantine.

Visitors must be on a direct flight to Singapore and upon arrival at Changi Airport, a COVID-19 PCR test will be administered. If the test is negative, visitors can travel freely around the island nation. Private transport (taxi, private hired car) must be taken to your declared destination, and the traveler must remain isolated at the accommodation until test results are returned, which typically take 12 hours.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. In the notice, Singapore will also welcome visitors from Australia’s Victoria state. Both the Chinese mainland and Victoria have displayed “comprehensive public health surveillance systems and... successful control over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.” Additionally “over the past 28 days… the virus local incidence rate [was] 0.00009 and 0.099 per 100,000, respectively. The risk of importation from these places is low.”

In May, China and Singapore agreed on a fast-track lane for “essential business and official travel.” With the new rules, however, it appears that those looking to enter China will still have to quarantine.

Last week, Hong Kong also announced plans to lift travel restrictions from Hong Kong residents on the Chinese mainland which will also start this month.

