Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

Tap That App is a regular segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

With the Singles’ Day shopping festival coming up, we channeled the spirit of shopping with the Taobao ‘Special Value’ app.



Taobao Special Value (淘宝特价板) focuses on ultra-competitive product pricing and is considered a rival of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo. According to Yicai Global, the app utilizes a new e-commerce model where products move directly from factories to customers’ front doors. If you thought Taobao was cheap, just imagine these prices...

This month, the app has been one of the most popular downloads on Apple’s App Store in China as a separate shopping festival called ‘Geng Xiang’ began promoting selected products for only RMB1. (Our RMB1 phone charger just arrived...) Geng Xiang is said to continue until after Singles’ Day.

The app reached 55 million monthly active users (MAU) in August and will likely have many more users signing up to take advantage of stupidly cheap products.

Are the products on Taobao Special Value super high-quality? We highly doubt it – and avoid buying soda water.

But, if you like shopping and want to spend as little money as possible, then this is arguably the best app to accomplish that.

You can download Taobao Special Value on iOS and Androiddevices.

[Cover image via Apple’s App Store]