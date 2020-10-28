  1. home
  2. Articles

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

By Barnaby Lofton, October 28, 2020

0 0

In a press conference on Wednesday, October 27, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that Hong Kong residents on the Chinese mainland will be able to travel back to Hong Kong and be exempt from the 14-day quarantine starting next month. However, “numbers would be subject to a quota arrangement because only two border crossings would reopen,” reports SCMP

The two open crossings will be the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Shenzhen Bay checkpoint. Travelers will have to present a negative COVID-19 test based on a respiratory sample. 

Hong Kong’s ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore was announced two weeks ago, and will also start in November. This will be the world’s first two-way quarantine-free air route.

Talks of Hong Kong opening up borders with the Greater Bay Area have been under speculation since late September, with experts previously forecasting for mid-October, given the coronavirus cases in both areas.

It appears that all travelers entering the mainland will still have to undergo quarantine, further details have yet to be released. 

In addition to many families being separated due to the quarantine restrictions, tourism is another big motivator for Hong Kong to reopen its borders. In the first nine months of this year compared to 2019, Hong Kong arrivals dropped 92.4% to 3.55 million.  

The city reported eight new cases on Monday, all of which were imported. Hong Kong has placed 13 countries on its high-risk list: Bangladesh, Ethiopia, France, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US. 

READ MORE: Shenzhen Shekou Ferry to HKIA Route Resumes

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Hong Kong Coronavirus quarantine Greater Bay Area Shenzhen china Covid-19

more news

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

The index is comprised of the 30 largest Hong Kong listed technology companies.

Hong Kong Rolls Out Another Free COVID-19 Testing Campaign

Hong Kong Rolls Out Another Free COVID-19 Testing Campaign

The HKSAR will offer free testing to all residents as social distancing measures are slowly eased.

Hong Kong Sees Record-High COVID-19 Cases

Hong Kong Sees Record-High COVID-19 Cases

Hong Kong continues to see an unprecedented rise in cases as the government imposes stricter prevention measures.

Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens Tomorrow

After almost five months, Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen, albeit with reduced capacity and enhanced health procedures.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for Arrivals Into June

The 14-day mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers to Hong Kong has been extended until June 7.

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

It is free to view, so what do you have to lose?

How to Cross Between Shenzhen and Hong Kong Amid Border Closures

With most borders closed between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, here's how to cross.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Michael Jackson Came to China

This Day in History: LA’s Forgotten ‘Wild West’ Chinese Massacre

The Haunting of Beijing's Metro Line 1

Lorraine Lee of Inward on Wellness & Domestic Violence Awareness

25 Asian Fruits Ranked From Delicious to Disgusting: 11 to 25

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

UPDATE: Xinjiang's Asymptomatic Cases Rise to 164

UPDATE: Xinjiang's Asymptomatic Cases Rise to 164

Wuyuan: Authentic Getaway of Villages and Vistas is Within Reach

Wuyuan: Authentic Getaway of Villages and Vistas is Within Reach

Wuyuan Skywells: Rural Qing Mansion Antidote to Overtime Culture

Wuyuan Skywells: Rural Qing Mansion Antidote to Overtime Culture

7 Photographer’s Tips for Snapping the Perfect Photo

7 Photographer’s Tips for Snapping the Perfect Photo

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives