  1. home
  2. Articles

Expats to be Included in China's 7th National Population Census

By That's, October 23, 2020

0 0

Who’s that knocking on the door? Waimai? Nope, just your friendly local census enumerators. 

Expats will be included in the seventh Chinese national population census, which will officially start November 1 and run until December 10. Some households may have already received a visit as census staff are gauging housing and demographic conditions.

Foreigners who are on “short-term stays such as business trips or family visits, are excluded,” reports Shenzhen Daily. However, a Beijing-based census employee encouraged all foreign residents to fill out the form “regardless of the duration and type of their visas.”

The information to be collected includes “the resident’s relationship with owner of the home, gender, date of birth, purpose of staying in China, duration of stay, education, nationality and housing conditions,” according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

From our personal experience, the enumerator fills out the information above on their device and then asks for your mobile number. They will then send a verification code to your mobile device for confirmation of the uploaded information. The information provided is encrypted and will be sent to the National Bureau of Statistics database after confirmation by authorities.

A national population census is conducted by China every 10 years. The last census in 2010 cost RMB700 million and revealed that the nation’s population had increased to 1.37 billion, growing at an annual average rate of 0.57%. 

An accurate population survey will provide “key resources for the government’s planning on social development and livelihoods,” states Global Times. For example, China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) will start to be reviewed in late October. 

South Koreans, Americans and Japanese were the top three foreign nationalities among 593,832 expats surveyed, according to the official database of the sixth census. 

[Cover image via Shenzhen Daily]

National Database Census Population China Expats

more news

Did American Chain Panda Express Open its First China Location?

Did American Chain Panda Express Open its First China Location?

Something is a bit off-brand about this restaurant.

China's Economy Expands 4.9% in the Third Quarter

China's Economy Expands 4.9% in the Third Quarter

The economy expanded faster than the second quarter, but fell short of expected growth of 5.2% in the third quarter.

Say Goodbye to These Free Toiletries in China Hotels

Say Goodbye to These Free Toiletries in China Hotels

Saving the planet, one toothbrush at a time.

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

Puyi was only 3 years old when he sat on the 'Dragon Throne.'

This Day in History: China’s First Man in Space

On this day in 2003, Yang Liwei endured a 21-and-a-half-hour flight, completing 14 orbits of the Earth

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

This UAV has reduced operating costs and can carry payloads up to 1.5 metric tons.

Here's How German Companies are Faring in China

Maximilian Butek share with That's common barriers for German companies entering the Chinese market.

Meet the Man Empowering Kids Through Karate in China

Henry Novoa shares with That's what got him interested in the sport and his academy's success in international competitions.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Michael Jackson Came to China

This Day in History: Death of China’s Great Modern Writer Lu Xun

The Haunting of Beijing's Metro Line 1

Visitors Witness Bears Kill Breeder at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Spotlight: Mark Byrne, Founder of The Flower Wall Company

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: LA’s Forgotten ‘Wild West’ Chinese Massacre

This Day in History: LA’s Forgotten ‘Wild West’ Chinese Massacre

25 Asian Fruits Ranked From Delicious to Disgusting: The Top 10

25 Asian Fruits Ranked From Delicious to Disgusting: The Top 10

25 Asian Fruits Ranked From Delicious to Disgusting: 11 to 25

25 Asian Fruits Ranked From Delicious to Disgusting: 11 to 25

Expats to be Included in China's 7th National Population Census

Expats to be Included in China's 7th National Population Census

Maker Faire is Coming to Shanghai and It’s Gonna Be Epic!

Maker Faire is Coming to Shanghai and It’s Gonna Be Epic!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives