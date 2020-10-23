Maker Faire is Coming to Shanghai and It’s Gonna Be Epic!

Maker Faire, the greatest, most engaging show-and-tell on the planet, is coming to Shanghai!

What is Maker Faire?

Maker Faire is “a celebration of arts, crafts, engineering, science projects and the do-it-yourself mindset.” A family-friendly festival for all-ages, it sees the gathering together of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors.

Started in 2006 in San Francisco, the Maker Faire has since spread to countries all over the world with over 200+ Maker Faires in places such as Tokyo, Rome, Shenzhen, Taipei, Seoul, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona... and now, co-organized by Tongji University, College of Design and Innovation, Shanghai!

Driven by innovators – makers, DIY enthusiasts, STEAM educators and students – Maker Faire brings the latest technology, creative ideas and innovation to the masses. Maker Faire is the best event for curious and passionate people who want to leap into the future, create exciting hands-on things on their own or explore breakthrough ideas and products that will shape our world.

Highlights

50+ Engaging Exhibits

8+ Hands-on Workshops

Amazing Maker Installations

3D Printing

Build a Robot

Learn to Code

Pottery

Science Experiments

Much, Much, Much More!

When and Where?

Maker Faire will take place over the weekend of November 7-8 at Tonglefang in Jing’an District from 11am-7pm.

Join in on the learning either by yourself or with your whole family. Fun events, hands-on making and interactive workshops will take place all day, every day for people of all ages. Get immersed in maker culture, learn new skills, share experiences and discover the MAKER in you!



Learn new skills, make friends and get inspired!

