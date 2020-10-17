8 Halloween Costumes to Get You in the Spirit

It’s that time of the year again, Halloween. Whether you love or dread spooky season, we have some great ideas to get you prepped for the big night – 2020 style. (Read: Karen)

1. Tiger King



Lion Mane for Pets



Price: RMB19.80

Scan the QR code to purchase:

Hippie Costume for Carole Baskin

Price: RMB111

Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:



Flower Crown for Carole Baskin

Price: 31.80

Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

2. Bat Wings (for your pet)

Price: RMB31.68

Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

3. Jay Chou’s Mojito MV

Flower Shirt

Price: RMB5,928

Scan the QR code to purchase:

Cactus Shorts

Price: RMB2,190

Scan the QR code to purchase:

4. Medical Protective Suit

Price: RMB152

Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

5. Mulan

Price: RMB207.4

Scan with the QR code to purchase:

6. Kaonashi from Spirited Away

Price: RMB73.88

Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

7. Karen

Price: RMB96

Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

8. Hamilton

Price: RMB98.80

Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

