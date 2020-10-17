  1. home
8 Halloween Costumes to Get You in the Spirit

By Rakini Bergundy, October 17, 2020

0 0

It’s that time of the year again, Halloween. Whether you love or dread spooky season, we have some great ideas to get you prepped for the big night – 2020 style. (Read: Karen)

1. Tiger King

 tigerking-cat-fur.jpg
Lion Mane for Pets

Price: RMB19.80
202010/tigerking-cat-fur.png

tigerking-carole-baskin-hippie-costume.jpgHippie Costume for Carole Baskin

Price: RMB111
tigerking-carole-baskin-hippie-costume-QR-code.png

tigerking-flowercrown.jpg

Flower Crown for Carole Baskin

Price: 31.80
tigerking-flowercrown.png

2. Bat Wings (for your pet)

bat-wings.jpg

Price: RMB31.68
202010/pet.png

3. Jay Chou’s Mojito MV

amiri-flowershirt.jpgFlower Shirt 

Price: RMB5,928
202010/amiri-flower-shirt.png

cactusshorts.jpg

Cactus Shorts 

Price: RMB2,190
202010/mojito-cactus-shorts.png

4. Medical Protective Suit

202010/WechatIMG899.jpeg

Price: RMB152
202010/medial-suit.png

5. Mulan

mulan.jpg

Price: RMB207.4
mulan.png

6. Kaonashi from Spirited Away

spiritedaway.jpg

Price: RMB73.88
spirited-away.png

7. Karen

Price: RMB96
karen.png

8. Hamilton

WechatIMG250.jpeg

Price: RMB98.80
hamilton.png

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Halloween costumes Fashion Column Fashion

