Almost 10 Million Tourists Flocked to Beijing for Golden Week

By That's Beijing, October 14, 2020

With all the ups and downs (on second thought, just downs) this year brought, China didn’t hesitate to treat itself to some much-needed traveling this past holiday season. More than 600 million trips were made around the country from October 1-8!

This year’s Golden Week, which just wrapped up last Thursday, was one for the books, with nearly 10 million travelers in Beijing alone, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism. 

The number of tourists topped last year’s record by 8.4 percent, as reported by Xinhua. About 4.07 million were out-of-towners, with the remaining 5.91 million Beijing residents traveling around the city.

With all of the sightseeing taking place, the city of Beijing did everything to ensure that all visitors were safe during the week-long holiday. Authorities conducted inspections and thoroughly vetted travel agencies, scenic spots and tourist groups in preparation for the big festive migration, as reported by Xinhua.

What’s more, all that traveling amounted to a whopping total revenue of RMB2.39 billion, a 25% increase from last year – yowza! It sure pays to get away, huh?

