Covet: Make China Lit Again Hat

A cheeky play on Trump’s controversial MAGA hat, ‘Make China Lit Again’ was the theme of indie fashion label, fabric porn’s debut collection. Raised in China and the US, designer Zhao Chenxi feels that “Chinese people are lacking in their own cultural confidence,” which is the inspiration behind ‘Make China Lit Again.’ The rest of the collection mixes vintage aesthetics with Chinese references from the ’80s and ’90s. Keep your eyes on this brand, season three’s collection is titled ‘A Community of Shared Future for Mankind’ and will explore societal issues faced in 2020.

[Cover image via Labelhood/Tmall]




