  1. home
  2. Articles

Covet: Make China Lit Again Hat

By That's, October 10, 2020

0 0

A cheeky play on Trump’s controversial MAGA hat, ‘Make China Lit Again’ was the theme of indie fashion label, fabric porn’s debut collection. Raised in China and the US, designer Zhao Chenxi feels that “Chinese people are lacking in their own cultural confidence,” which is the inspiration behind ‘Make China Lit Again.’ The rest of the collection mixes vintage aesthetics with Chinese references from the ’80s and ’90s. Keep your eyes on this brand, season three’s collection is titled ‘A Community of Shared Future for Mankind’ and will explore societal issues faced in 2020.

fq.jpg

Price: RMB369
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase

202010/MCLA-qr-code.png

[Cover image via Labelhood/Tmall]


covet Fashion Chinese designers

more news

9 Luxury Collections in Honor of Chinese Valentine's Day

9 Luxury Collections in Honor of Chinese Valentine's Day

Here are some of our favorite 2020 capsule collections dedicated to Qixi Festival.

How Babyghost Fashion Label Founder is 'Making the Cut'

How Babyghost Fashion Label Founder is 'Making the Cut'

Fashion designer, label founder, skateboarder, tattoo enthusiast and – most recently – reality TV star, Josh Hupper founded Babyghost with Qiaoran Huang in 2010.

5 International Creators on Chinese Social Media You Should Follow Right Now

5 International Creators on Chinese Social Media You Should Follow Right Now

I'm big in Asia.

Add These Classic Chinese Fashion Pieces to Your Wardrobe

Show off your appreciation for historical Chinese fashion with these items.

73-Year-Old Chinese Fashion Icon: Fame Is 'Nerve-Wracking'

We spoke with Huang Yanzhen on how web fame changed her life in 2016.

Chinese Fashion Labels You Need to Be Watching Right Now

Timothy Parent, the founder of China Fashion Bloggers, recaps China's recent fashion shows and reveals which designers to look out for.

4 Indie Designers We Loved at Shanghai Fashion Week

A new project, Labelhood, gave 12 emerging Chinese designers the opportunity to showcase their collections. Here are our faves.

5 Standout Designers from Shanghai Fashion Week 2016

We take a look at our favorites from Shanghai Fashion Week.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Chinese Internet Reacts to Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

What to Know about China's Major Stock Exchanges

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

Covet: Make China Lit Again Hat

Covet: Make China Lit Again Hat

Over 600 Million Trips Made During Golden Week 2020

Over 600 Million Trips Made During Golden Week 2020

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

Lorraine Lee of Inward on Wellness & Domestic Violence Awareness

Lorraine Lee of Inward on Wellness & Domestic Violence Awareness

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives