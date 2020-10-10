  1. home
Over 600 Million Trips Made During Golden Week 2020

By That's, October 10, 2020

China’s Golden Week officially came to a close on Thursday, with the government reporting that over 637 million visits were made to tourist sites and attractions on the Chinese mainland during the past week.

This year, the holiday was extended to eight days with Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day both falling on October 1. 

While still a big drop-off compared with the 782 million visits made in the country during the seven-day holiday last year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism limited the cap on the number of daily visitors at tourist spots to 75% operating capacity due to virus prevention and control measures.

Plenty decided to skip out on travel this holiday, with a Weibo poll by state-run Xinhua showing that more than half of respondents spent the holiday at home.

Tourism revenue surpassed RMB466 billion during the holiday, down 28% from last year.

Online travel service provider Qunar noted that Tibet Autonomous Region, Qinghai and Hainan saw reservations on the company’s platform rise by over 30% year-on-year.

As for transportation, this holiday was also the ‘golden week’ for car rentals, as Trip.com reported that cars rented on its platform hit a record high during the week – the average number of car rentals each day was up by 50%.

According to a report by a Chinese travel agency, here were the 10 most popular destinations over the break:

Hangzhou
Sanya
Chengdu and Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture
Guilin
Dali
Lijiang
Beijing
Lanzhou
Xiamen
Xi’an

