Instagram of the Month: @latte.wanderer

Alex Feal, or @latte.wanderer is (as you can tell by the name) a coffee-addicted photographer currently based in Shenzhen. He works in marketing for one of the city’s big tech companies but lives for those coffee-filled mountain-climbing weekends out of the city.



Image via @latte.wanderer

He describes stumbling upon the green tiled temple in this photo as a “happy coincidence.” Like most of us, Alex was tired of the city after a long week so he drove out to Dapeng for a change of pace. “I had no idea what to expect and had no expectation to get a photo but saw this temple while wandering around, took out the drone and snapped the shot. This has honestly become my favorite photo of Shenzhen. It’s quiet and relaxing – everything the city chaos lacks sometimes.”

