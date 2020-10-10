  1. home
  2. Articles

Instagram of the Month: @latte.wanderer

By That's, October 10, 2020

0 0

Alex Feal, or @latte.wanderer is (as you can tell by the name) a coffee-addicted photographer currently based in Shenzhen. He works in marketing for one of the city’s big tech companies but lives for those coffee-filled mountain-climbing weekends out of the city.

latte.wanderer.jpg
Image via @latte.wanderer

He describes stumbling upon the green tiled temple in this photo as a “happy coincidence.” Like most of us, Alex was tired of the city after a long week so he drove out to Dapeng for a change of pace. “I had no idea what to expect and had no expectation to get a photo but saw this temple while wandering around, took out the drone and snapped the shot. This has honestly become my favorite photo of Shenzhen. It’s quiet and relaxing – everything the city chaos lacks sometimes.”

For more of Alex’s work follow @latte.wanderer on Instagram or visit lattewanderer.com to find posts about where to get the best coffee and travel to.

instagram Instagram of the Week That's Shenzhen Instagram

more news

We Used a Reusable Period Cup for a Week. Here’s Our Thoughts

We Used a Reusable Period Cup for a Week. Here’s Our Thoughts

About bloody time.

China's 5 Worst Fashion Week Outfits of 2018

China's 5 Worst Fashion Week Outfits of 2018

Sometimes fashion trends just leave us scratching our heads...

5 Awesome Shopping Deals You Can't Miss This Week

5 Awesome Shopping Deals You Can't Miss This Week

Excellent deals on the season's hottest items!

4 Outstanding Collections at Shanghai Fashion Week SS19

The highlights from this season's Shanghai Fashion Week.

6 Incredible Shopping Deals You Can't Miss This Week

Take advantage of these promotions while they still last!

6 Special Deals You Don't Want to Miss This Week

Don't wait to catch these summer steals!

WATCH: Adorable Kid Models Tumble on the Runway at Shanghai Fashion Week

Pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and start all over again.

4 of the Most Inspiring Collections at Shanghai Fashion Week AW18

The highlights from this season's Shanghai Fashion Week.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Chinese Internet Reacts to Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

What to Know about China's Major Stock Exchanges

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

Covet: Make China Lit Again Hat

Covet: Make China Lit Again Hat

Over 600 Million Trips Made During Golden Week 2020

Over 600 Million Trips Made During Golden Week 2020

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

Lorraine Lee of Inward on Wellness & Domestic Violence Awareness

Lorraine Lee of Inward on Wellness & Domestic Violence Awareness

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives