That's App is Now Back Online

We have great news: That’s app is back online!

After a short period, the app is now back up and running and available for download on the iOS App Store.

Available in Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the FREE app provides a number of useful features to explore your city, including:

Comprehensive listings from our massive database of restaurants, bars, clubs and other venues around each city

Latest events handpicked by our expert team of editors

Today’s local and national news, updated regularly

Exclusive deals from around the city

User center allowing you to upload events, access bookmarked venues and download recent issues of our print magazines

Photo galleries of the city's hottest nightlife, dining, lifestyle and community events

Much, much more...

That’s App enables users to get all kinds of information when you’re on the go and share with social media tools anytime, anywhere. Delivering the best mobile user experience, the That’s App is extremely easy to use.

Scan the QR code below or click here to download (iPhone users only):

Additionally, visit thatsmags.com or our awesome six WeChat accounts covering everything going on in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Suzhou and Tianjin, as well as national and international news relevant to those living and working in China. Here’s how to follow each one:

To follow That’s Beijing scan the QR code below or search ThatsBeijing on WeChat and click 'follow':

To follow That’s Shanghai scan the QR code below or search Thats_Shanghai on WeChat and click 'follow':

To follow That’s Guangzhou scan the QR code below or search ThatsGuangzhou on WeChat and click 'follow':

To follow That’s Shenzhen scan the QR code below or searchThatsShenzhen on WeChat and click 'follow':

To follow That’s Suzhou scan the QR code below or search ThatsSuzhou on WeChat and click 'follow':

To follow That’s Tianjin scan the QR code below or search for ThatsTianjin on WeChat and click 'follow':

For any inquiries please contact us via email at info@thatsmags.com.