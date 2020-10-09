  1. home
  2. Articles

That's App is Now Back Online

By That's, October 9, 2020

0 0

We have great news: That’s app is back online!

After a short period, the app is now back up and running and available for download on the iOS App Store. 

Available in Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the FREE app provides a number of useful features to explore your city, including:

  • Comprehensive listings from our massive database of restaurants, bars, clubs and other venues around each city

  • Latest events handpicked by our expert team of editors

  • Today’s local and national news, updated regularly

  • Exclusive deals from around the city

  • User center allowing you to upload events, access bookmarked venues and download recent issues of our print magazines

  • Photo galleries of the city's hottest nightlife, dining, lifestyle and community events

  • Much, much more...

That’s App enables users to get all kinds of information when you’re on the go and share with social media tools anytime, anywhere. Delivering the best mobile user experience, the That’s App is extremely easy to use.

Scan the QR code below or click here to download (iPhone users only):

thats-app.png 

Additionally, visit thatsmags.com or our awesome six WeChat accounts covering everything going on in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Suzhou and Tianjin, as well as national and international news relevant to those living and working in China. Here’s how to follow each one:

To follow That’s Beijing scan the QR code below or search ThatsBeijing on WeChat and click 'follow':

that's

To follow That’s Shanghai scan the QR code below or search Thats_Shanghai on WeChat and click 'follow':

thats shanghai

To follow That’s Guangzhou scan the QR code below or search ThatsGuangzhou on WeChat and click 'follow':

that's guangzhou

To follow That’s Shenzhen scan the QR code below or searchThatsShenzhen on WeChat and click 'follow':

shenzhen

To follow That’s Suzhou scan the QR code below or search ThatsSuzhou on WeChat and click 'follow':

suzhou

To follow That’s Tianjin scan the QR code below or search for ThatsTianjin on WeChat and click 'follow':

tianjin

For any inquiries please contact us via email at info@thatsmags.com.

That's GBA That's Beijing That's Shanghai Apps Lifestyle City News China news

more news

5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

The major renovation project is part of wider plans for Guangzhou to become an international consumption hub.

Beijing Restarts 8 Direct International Flights

Beijing Restarts 8 Direct International Flights

As life on the ground continues to get back to normal in China, life in the air is slowly taking off once again.

Universal Studios Beijing Set to Open Next Spring

Universal Studios Beijing Set to Open Next Spring

The recent update confirms that the park is still on track for its big debut next May.

DIY Cassette Label Nugget Records Opens New Nightlife Venue in Beijing

The unique record label is breathing life back into Beijing’s music scene with a newly opened music venue and cafe.

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

Want to work for China's number one English-language media company?

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

A look back at the first ever Olympics to be hosted in China.

Here's When Shake Shack Opens in Beijing

Burger lovers have been waiting for this.

Beijing Man Sentenced for Forcing Partner to Have Sex with Dog

A man has been sentenced to prison after forcing his girlfriend to have sex with his pet dog as well as raping her.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Chinese Internet Reacts to Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

History and Culture: The Brown Sugar Industry in China

5 Sichuan Dishes That Won't Burn Your Face Off

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's App is Now Back Online

That's App is Now Back Online

What to Know about China's Major Stock Exchanges

What to Know about China's Major Stock Exchanges

That's Magazines - October 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - October 2020 Issues Out Now!

5 Sichuan Dishes That Won't Burn Your Face Off

5 Sichuan Dishes That Won't Burn Your Face Off

Horoscopes: October 2020

Horoscopes: October 2020

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives