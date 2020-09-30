  1. home
  2. Articles

Nazi Shanghai: Nazis and Jews Fought Bitter War of Agitprop

By Paul French, September 30, 2020

0 0

As the winds of war gathered menacingly throughout Europe and across the Pacific, Hitler’s Third Reich extended its odious apparatus to the farthest outpost in the East… Shanghai. The Nazis were everywhere in Old Shanghai – in the clubs, in the streets and on the Bund. They were a monstrous collection of careerists and criminals, perverts and parvenus, fanatics and fakirs, gauleiters and hoodlums. This is their story…

The official organ of the China branch of the Nazi Party was launched in Shanghai in 1933 as a monthly called the Mitteilungs-und Verordnungsblatt der Landesgruppe China der NSDAP. At its height, and renamed the Ostasiatischer Beobachter, it reached a top circulation of about 2,000 copies (or so it claimed). The Nazi’s propaganda was backed up by the Shanghai branch of the solidly pro-Mussolini Stefani Italian News Agency.

The influx of German and Central European Jewish refugees to Shanghai meant that both a press to serve this new community and a response to Nazi anti-Semitic propaganda was required. Naturally the Jews established their own flourishing press – 16 different Jewish-oriented publications were published before 1937. 

The Jewish press in China had started with the English language Israel’s Messenger in 1904 set up and edited by a Sephardi Jewish businessman Edward Ezra. It appeared fortnightly and then monthly until 1941, consistently taking a rather strident pro-Zionist stance. 

Paper-wars-1-.jpg

Paper-wars-2-.jpg

Ezra, an extremely rich British citizen, constantly dabbled in the newspaper business, including buying the China Press for a while. By 1939, there were around 12 Jewish periodicals being regularly published with a host of others that were short-lived. All could be found at Shanghai’s major Jewish run bookstores – The Lion and The Paragon.

Others interested parties engaged in the pro- and anti-Nazi debate too. The Russian Fascist Association launched Nash Put (Our Way) in Harbin, which viciously attacked all the anti-Nazi press as financed by Jews, and was eventually closed by the Japanese authorities in Manchuria – though later restarted on a smaller scale in Shanghai.

This is an extract from Paul French’s Through the Looking Glass: The Foreign Press Corps in China from the Opium Wars to the Revolution, purchase a copy here.

Click here for more in our Nazi Shanghai series

Nazi Shanghai Old Shanghai World War 2 History

more news

Enjoy a Wicked Fun Halloween at Shanghai Disney Resort

Enjoy a Wicked Fun Halloween at Shanghai Disney Resort

The Happiest Place on Earth becomes the spookiest!

Infectious Indie Rockers Banana Monkey Back and Playing Shanghai

Infectious Indie Rockers Banana Monkey Back and Playing Shanghai

Check them out this Friday.

This Day in History: Old Shanghai’s Biggest Ever Gangster Heist

This Day in History: Old Shanghai’s Biggest Ever Gangster Heist

The life and crimes of Elly 'the Swiss' Wilder.

Two Expats Rode Shared Bikes from Shanghai to Hangzhou So You Don't Have To

Two expats took Hellobikes from Shanghai to Hangzhou and lived to tell the tale.

10 Reasons Shanghai is Better Than Every Other City in China

Here are 10 reasons why Shanghai is in a league of its own.

Shanghai Was the Hottest City in China Last Week

We're sure you felt it!

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

New York Times bestselling author's new book on the 1937 Japanese bombing of the city.

PHOTOS: The Langham, Shanghai X Charlotta Gandolfo Fashion Show

Shanghai-born label making major waves.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

Infographic: Just How Much Fat is in a Moon Cake?

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Mid-Autumn Festival

UPDATE: Three Dead After Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Facility in Dongguan

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: Tai Li, ‘Himmler of China’ Who Copied the Gestapo

Nazi Shanghai: Tai Li, ‘Himmler of China’ Who Copied the Gestapo

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives