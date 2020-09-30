  1. home
  2. Articles

Nazi Shanghai: ‘Stalin’s James Bond’ Who Fooled the Führer

By JFK Miller, September 30, 2020

0 0

As the winds of war gathered menacingly throughout Europe and across the Pacific, Hitler’s Third Reich extended its odious apparatus to the farthest outpost in the East… Shanghai. The Nazis were everywhere in Old Shanghai – in the clubs, in the streets and on the Bund. They were a monstrous collection of careerists and criminals, perverts and parvenus, fanatics and fakirs, gauleiters and hoodlums. This is their story…

His codename was Ramsay; highly proficient in several languages, a master of economic and political theory, a deadly expert in field artillery. Tall, immaculately dressed; rugged, somewhat cruel, good looks; full, thick lips; cold, blue eyes… a lady killer. Ian Fleming called him “the most formidable spy in history.” Le Figaro newspaper had a simpler, though Fleming-esque, sobriquet – ‘Stalin’s James Bond.’

Richard Sorge was Stalin’s star spy in the Far East; a Comintern agent and fanatical ideologue devoted to global Communist revolution. By the time he reached Shanghai in 1930, the 35 year old had already infiltrated the Nazi Party in Berlin, establishing his credentials as a German war hero who earned the Iron Cross on the battlefields of World War I.

This was no spy’s cover; Sorge had fought for the Germans on the Eastern Front, before switching sides while convalescing in a veterans’ hospital. His German was immaculate, flawless, without accent; a legacy from his German father who took a Russian wife and settled in the Caucasus, where Sorge was born. The family moved to Berlin when Sorge was three, but to the Germans he was a son of soil, a former Soldaten, a party member who had sworn a blood oath to the Führer. In short, he was the perfect Nazi.

09-05-cover-Richard-Sorge-1-.jpg

Richard-Sorge-2-.jpg

Richard-Sorge-3-.jpg

Between 1930 and 1941, including three years in Shanghai and then in Tokyo, Sorge used his guise as a Nazi to gather intelligence on German and Japanese military plans in the Far East. He was very good at it. Sorge informed Stalin of the attack on Pearl Harbor months before it happened.

He also told Uncle Joe in advance about Operation Barbarossa – Germany’s planned Blitzkrieg on the Soviet Union in 1941. But Stalin trusted his instincts rather than Sorge, dismissing the agent as “a little shit who has set himself up with some small factories and brothels in Japan.”

Hookers and loose women; he had them all. And how they loved him. Agnes Smedley, the American radical writer and Communist sympathizer, wrote of their Shanghai affair in a letter to a friend: “Never have I known such good days, never have I known such a healthy life, mentally, physically, psychically.”

Sorge used Smedley to forge introductions with key Chinese Communists; he would do anything, use anyone, to further his mission of gathering intelligence and fomenting the Communist revolution. His credentials as a German newspaper journalist specializing in Chinese agriculture gave him the perfect cover to travel around the country without arousing suspicion.

In 1933, Sorge was redeployed to Tokyo to organize a spy network there. He was hanged by the Japanese when his cover was blown in 1941, but only after Tokyo had offered the Soviets his release in exchange for a Japanese prisoner. Three times they asked and three times Moscow gave the same answer: “The man called Richard Sorge is unknown to us.”

Click here for more in our Nazi Shanghai series

Nazi Shanghai World War 2 Old Shanghai History

more news

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

A monstrous collection of careerists and criminals, perverts and parvenus, fanatics and fakirs, gauleiters and hoodlums.

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

The unspoken history of the city and the Third Reich.

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Where you’d find the Third Reich.

This Day in History: Shanghai's Ward Road Jail/Tilanqiao Prison Opens

Shanghai's only downtown jail was nicknamed 'Alcatraz of the Orient' for its tough reputation.

Nazi Shanghai: Tai Li, ‘Himmler of China’ Who Copied the Gestapo

The Generalissimo’s chief spook who modeled his secret service department on the Gestapo.

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

Nazi party loyalist who helped save 250,000 Chinese from the Japanese during the Rape of Nanking.

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

A Shanghai-based documentary on how the freewheeling days are over.

This Day In History: Small Sword Society Take Shanghai

Never underestimate an emaciated, opium smoking Cantonese ex-sugar broker...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

Infographic: Just How Much Fat is in a Moon Cake?

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Mid-Autumn Festival

UPDATE: Three Dead After Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Facility in Dongguan

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: Tai Li, ‘Himmler of China’ Who Copied the Gestapo

Nazi Shanghai: Tai Li, ‘Himmler of China’ Who Copied the Gestapo

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives