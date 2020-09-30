  1. home
  2. Articles

Nazi Shanghai: Tai Li, ‘Himmler of China’ Who Copied the Gestapo

By Matthew Neckelmann, September 30, 2020

0 0

As the winds of war gathered menacingly throughout Europe and across the Pacific, Hitler’s Third Reich extended its odious apparatus to the farthest outpost in the East… Shanghai. The Nazis were everywhere in Old Shanghai – in the clubs, in the streets and on the Bund. They were a monstrous collection of careerists and criminals, perverts and parvenus, fanatics and fakirs, gauleiters and hoodlums. This is their story…

Though not a Nazi, Tai Li, Chiang Kai-shek’s chief of secret service, was one of the most feared men in pre-Liberation China, and his department – the benign-sounding ‘Military Bureau of Investigation of Statistics’ – could, according to Allied intelligence, “legitimately be compared to the Gestapo, on which no doubt it has been modeled.”

Tai, who the Allies dubbed ‘the Himmler of China,’ was the Generalissimo’s “eyes, ears, and dagger.” Although he didn’t subscribe to Nazi ideology, Tai was fond of party rhetoric, particularly the term ‘liquidation.’ He once bragged to an American officer that his “boys” – which numbered 70,000 at the height of his powers – “could bump off anyone they wanted in any part of the world.”

09-05-cover-Dai-Li.JPG

He was known to despise foreigners, particularly the British, but ‘befriended’ scores of foreign officers on both sides of the war. Tai’s disarming personal charm disguised a sinister character – his poison lab was well-stocked and his torture repertoire included ancient methods like the ‘water cure’ (where water is repeatedly forced down the victim’s throat via a funnel until the stomach reaches bursting point).

Not only was Tai’s bureau deadly, it was probably the best intelligence organization in Shanghai – his extensive network observed practically all correspondence between foreigners in Shanghai. Tai Li was killed in mysterious circumstances. He is believed to have been assassinated in an engineered plane crash by a rival Guomingdang agent.

Click here for more in our Nazi Shanghai series

Nazi Shanghai Old Shanghai History World War 2

more news

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

A monstrous collection of careerists and criminals, perverts and parvenus, fanatics and fakirs, gauleiters and hoodlums.

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

The unspoken history of the city and the Third Reich.

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Where you’d find the Third Reich.

This Day in History: Shanghai's Ward Road Jail/Tilanqiao Prison Opens

Shanghai's only downtown jail was nicknamed 'Alcatraz of the Orient' for its tough reputation.

Nazi Shanghai: ‘Stalin’s James Bond’ Who Fooled the Führer

Sophisticated, debonair, deadly – Russian double agent Richard Sorge.

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

Nazi party loyalist who helped save 250,000 Chinese from the Japanese during the Rape of Nanking.

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

A Shanghai-based documentary on how the freewheeling days are over.

This Day In History: Small Sword Society Take Shanghai

Never underestimate an emaciated, opium smoking Cantonese ex-sugar broker...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

Infographic: Just How Much Fat is in a Moon Cake?

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Mid-Autumn Festival

UPDATE: Three Dead After Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Facility in Dongguan

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich in Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 7 Nazis Who Loomed Large in Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: 8 Nazi Landmarks of Old Shanghai

Nazi Shanghai: Tai Li, ‘Himmler of China’ Who Copied the Gestapo

Nazi Shanghai: Tai Li, ‘Himmler of China’ Who Copied the Gestapo

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

Nazi Shanghai: John Rabe, ‘Schindler of China’ Who Saved 250,000

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives