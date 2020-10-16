Enjoy a Wicked Fun Halloween at Shanghai Disney Resort

As night falls and the jack-o’-lanterns flicker to life, it can only mean one thing – Halloween has arrived at Shanghai Disney Resort. From October 5 through November 1, the spookiest season of them all returns like never before with exciting events, hauntingly-fun Halloween parties, trick-or-treating, decorations and a host of not-so-scary surprises.

As the best time of year to dress up with family and friends, guests are invited to wear their most creative Halloween costumes as they gather together and prepare for an authentic seasonal celebration unlike any other. With a new two-day Halloween party taking place on October 30 and 31, guests are in for an immersive Halloween experience that they’ll never forget, complete with character encounters, dance parties, live music and special fireworks!

Get your Heart Racing with Wicked Halloween Experiences



In true Halloween tradition, Shanghai Disney Resort is taking the celebrations to the next level and is inviting everyone to dress up and go trick-or-treating around the resort. From October 5 through November 1, guests can hunt for trick or treat locations throughout the resort and receive sweet surprises from Cast Members, but only if they say the magic words.

As a special surprise this Halloween, select Disney Villains will make occasional appearances on the Enchanted Storybook Castle balcony in the all-new Villain Balcony Walk, and as dusk falls each evening, Donald’s Halloween Treat Cavalcade will return to the parade route.

This fan favorite Halloween-themed cavalcade will fill the park with witches’ cackles as Donald Duck and Daisy Duck lead a procession of Disney Villains, including Hades, Maleficent, Dr. Facilier and the Queen of Hearts, to a backdrop of classic Halloween-themed Disney songs and a mesmerizing lightshow. Guests should also keep a watchful eye out for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Duffy and all of their friends who will be joining the cavalcade in their Halloween costumes!

Guests searching for some spooky fun can head to Treasure Cove, for the return of the hugely popular Ghost Pirates: A Trial of Darkness. Those making their way through the immersive pirate’s world in Shipwreck Shore must beware of the cursed crew, as they may become ensnared in the mysterious curse themselves!

Also not to be missed this year is the This IS Halloween! Dance Party on the Pepsi E-stage in Tomorrowland. As the interactive dance party creeps and crawls on, complete with a live DJ and host, guests will be invited on stage to join in the fun and show off their costumes. And don’t forget to take a trip to the hugely popular Coco-themed area in Adventure Isle, where Miguel and his hometown of Santa Cecilia will once again come to life from October 12 through November 8!

Get Down at the Halloween Days of Spook-tacular

Following the immense success of last year’s Halloween Day Spectacular, this year the Halloween party is being extended to two whole days of frightful fun with the Halloween Days of Spook-tacular on October 30 and 31, where the party will creep long into the night. Guests with a ticket to the party are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes – the more creative the better!

Evening partygoers can head to five different Party Zones dotted throughout Shanghai Disneyland, complete with live DJs, pumping music and Selfie Spots with Disney Villains! At the end of the final This IS Halloween! Dance Party of the day, the ultimate winner of the costume contest will be chosen, and will be invited to ride in the Grand Marshal vehicle at the front of the nighttime pre-parade.

To cap off both evenings, guests will be able to marvel at the special Halloween Villains Fireworks Show, complete with a stirring soundtrack, Disney Villains projections, fire effects and plenty of fireworks.

Something Delicious This Way Comes



Halloween wouldn’t be the same without delicious delicacies. Whether guests are craving sweet treats or family feasts, there’s something delectable for everyone at Shanghai Disney Resort.

In celebration of the spooky season, the resort is rolling out an amazing array of pumpkin-flavored desserts to fuel guests throughout the day, including a Halloween Donald Waffle with Pumpkin-flavored Ice Cream, a Donald Pumpkin-flavored Ice Cream Waffle Cone, and a Donald Pumpkin-flavored Ice Cream at Il Paperino.

Those looking for something a little more regal can head to the Royal Banquet Hall, where a delicious Four-course Halloween Set Menu can be found waiting to fill guests with warming family favorites.

Similarly, the Halloween Mickey Afternoon Tea at Mickey & Pals Market Café is sure to delight with delicious brownies, cakes and snacks waiting to be devoured.

If guests want to take home a memento after enjoying a snack, the StellaLou Halloween Sipper and Duffy Halloween Popcorn Bucket are perfect options available at quick service restaurants and outdoor vending carts.

Take Home Something Spook-tacular this Halloween



The Halloween fun doesn’t need to end when guests head home for the day. Grab a souvenir or two to keep the magic going at home!

This year, guests can enjoy four new merchandise collections, including the Mickey and Friends Collection, Duffy and Friends Collection, The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection and, for the first time ever at Shanghai Disney Resort, the Halloween Villains Collection, providing guests with more evil fun than ever before.

Guests can even get their hands on authentic Disney costumes to dress up like their favorite villains, including Maleficent and the Evil Queen. And with a whole host of new costumes also launching this Halloween, guests can get creative and become their favorite character just in time for the fun!

Keep the Party Going in Disneytown

Disneytown is the ideal place for guests to experience even more Halloween fun, with costume parties, special trick or treat parades, and Halloween décor.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from October 16 through November 1 (excluding October 30 and 31), A Wicked Celebration Party will take place on the Lakeshore Lawn stage in Disneytown, where a chorus of dancers will spread Halloween energy, and selected guests can participate in a costume parade. What’s more, two special visitors, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, might also join in on this special Halloween celebration!

Guests visiting Disneytown can also enjoy a Frightfully Fun Dance Party, complete with an amazing lightshow, energetic music, Disney dancers and a live DJ! Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from October 16 through November 1, the Trick or Treat activity in Disneytown welcomes young children and their families to join an enchanting procession, where candy and surprises await.

Guests can also take a stroll around the new Halloween Market to enjoy delicious Halloween-themed food and beverages, purchase Halloween crafts and gifts and take part in creative Halloween DIY workshops.

Grab Special Ticket and Staycation Offers to Make the Most of the Season

With so much fun going on this Halloween, guests will need multiple days to experience it all!

From October 5 through 30, guests can purchase the Halloween Staycation Package – available for a visit from October 8 through 31 – on the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account and Official Fliggy store.

Guests won’t want to miss this holistic Disney Halloween experience, which includes two park tickets, a one-night stay at one of the resort’s hotels accompanied by Halloween activities, breakfast for two or a breakfast coupon and dinner at the selected hotel.

Guests who prefer to experience the haunting Halloween fun after dark can enter the park after 3pm with a Half-Day Ticket, which will be available for purchase from now until November 1, and will be valid for a visit through November 1.

Scan the QR code below for some interactive Shanghai Disney Resort Halloween fun: