China's First 5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

After six months of renovation, Beijing Lu Shopping Street reopened to the public again on Wednesday evening, September 23, with over 100,000 people flocking to check out its new look.

The road, located in Yuexiu district, is one of Guangzhou’s busiest and most popular shopping areas, and now boasts comprehensive 5G coverage along its entire 1,500-meter length.

The major renovation project, which covered Beijing Lu as well as nine surrounding streets, is part of wider plans for Guangzhou to become an international consumption hub.

By adding 5G services, the improved pedestrian street now has 24-hour security patrols, autonomous cleaning robots and other neat features, as reported by Guangzhou Daily.

With the 5G upgrade, Beijing Lu now joins the roster of Guangzhou’s connected services and locations.

In recent years, the city has been keen to equip everything from its airport to its buses and bus stops with 5G capabilities.

When Baiyun International Airport launched its 5G base station in 2019, it became the first 5G-covered airport in the country.

Focused on ramping up its 5G development plans, city authorities from the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology last year announced the aim to build 65,000 5G base stations by 2021.

[Images via 广州日报]