  1. home
  2. Articles

China's First 5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

By Tom Glover, September 25, 2020

0 0

After six months of renovation, Beijing Lu Shopping Street reopened to the public again on Wednesday evening, September 23, with over 100,000 people flocking to check out its new look.

The road, located in Yuexiu district, is one of Guangzhou’s busiest and most popular shopping areas, and now boasts comprehensive 5G coverage along its entire 1,500-meter length.

The major renovation project, which covered Beijing Lu as well as nine surrounding streets, is part of wider plans for Guangzhou to become an international consumption hub.

bj-lu.jpg

By adding 5G services, the improved pedestrian street now has 24-hour security patrols, autonomous cleaning robots and other neat features, as reported by Guangzhou Daily

With the 5G upgrade, Beijing Lu now joins the roster of Guangzhou’s connected services and locations. 

In recent years, the city has been keen to equip everything from its airport to its buses and bus stops with 5G capabilities. 

When Baiyun International Airport launched its 5G base station in 2019, it became the first 5G-covered airport in the country.

Focused on ramping up its 5G development plans, city authorities from the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology last year announced the aim to build 65,000 5G base stations by 2021.

READ MORE: Guangzhou Wants 65,000 5G Base Stations by 2021

[Images via 广州日报]

Shopping Guangzhou 5G Beijing Lu

more news

12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

The Michelin Guide is back for its third year in Guangzhou.

5 Students Among Injured after Knife Attack in Guangzhou

5 Students Among Injured after Knife Attack in Guangzhou

The suspect behind the attack has been detained by police, and an investigation is currently underway.

WATCH: Deliveryman Knocks Out Cashier in Guangzhou

WATCH: Deliveryman Knocks Out Cashier in Guangzhou

The man is currently in administrative detention for assault.

Beijing Restarts 8 Direct International Flights

As life on the ground continues to get back to normal in China, life in the air is slowly taking off once again.

Guangzhou Airport Rolls Out 'One ID' Facial Recognition Tech

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport has announced that facial recognition ID is operational on domestic routes.

Universal Studios Beijing Set to Open Next Spring

The recent update confirms that the park is still on track for its big debut next May.

DIY Cassette Label Nugget Records Opens New Nightlife Venue in Beijing

The unique record label is breathing life back into Beijing’s music scene with a newly opened music venue and cafe.

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

Want to work for China's number one English-language media company?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Lab in Dongguan

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China's First 5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

China's First 5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Lab in Dongguan

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Lab in Dongguan

Beijing Ducks All-Star Jeremy Lin Announces His Departure

Beijing Ducks All-Star Jeremy Lin Announces His Departure

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the TikTok Saga

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the TikTok Saga

Star Wars' John Boyega Cut from Chinese Version of Jo Malone Ad

Star Wars' John Boyega Cut from Chinese Version of Jo Malone Ad

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives