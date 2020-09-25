Beijing Ducks All-Star Jeremy Lin Announces His Departure

NBA champion Jeremy Lin took to Instagram earlier this month to announce that he would not be returning to the Beijing Ducks next season.

In his post, Lin expressed his gratitude for the CBA and everything he had learned during his time in China. He shared how difficult of a decision it was, saying, “I couldn’t sleep right for three weeks with this decision weighing over me.”

“This isn’t about chasing the shadow of Linsanity,” Lin wrote, referencing his famed nickname thanks to a winning streak back in 2012 as a member of the New York Knicks. “Or proving anyone right or wrong. Or about money, fame, reputation or power. It’s about God’s glory and kingdom. It’s about [going] right at all my past traumas and fears, instead of being forever crippled by them.”

Lin experienced quite a few setbacks during his basketball career in the states and was eventually let go by the Raptors in 2019, which didn’t earn him much attention from the NBA free agency and led him to sign with the Beijing Ducks in August 2019.

During a season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin managed to lead the Ducks to the semi-finals before losing to defending champs Guangdong Southern Lions in a hard fought series.

After a one-season stint in China, equipped with a better game and many lessons learned, the talented all-star baller is looking ahead to a new chapter: Returning stateside and playing in the NBA.

This isn’t the only major basketball news in China from the past week: Former NBA player Ty Lawson was reportedly banned from the CBA after he posted a series of inappropriate comments that objectified Chinese women on his Instagram story. Lawson’s posts were met with outrage from netizens, though he later defended himself by saying he “meant no disrespect.”

Regardless, Lawson has positioned himself for a coveted spot in the annual ‘Laowai Hall of Shame.’ As for Lin, you will be missed!

[Cover image via @jlin7/Instagram]

