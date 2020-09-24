  1. home
  2. Articles

China Has Pledged to Go Carbon Neutral by 2060

By Ryan Gandolfo, September 24, 2020

0 0

Unlike some world leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping is showing that Beijing is willing to act on climate change.

On Tuesday, Xi told the United Nations General Assembly that China would “achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.”

The pledge is considered to be one of the most significant moves in addressing climate change in years, and could reduce likely global warming by up to 0.3 degrees Celsius this century if achieved, as cited by Reuters.

Xi’s carbon neutral pledge comes as a surprise to the international community since China is the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Data from the Union of Concerned Scientists, a US-based science advocacy organization, shows that the Middle Kingdom emitted over 10 billion metric tons of CO2 in 2018, nearly double the amount of the second largest emitter, the US. (It’s worth noting that China’s per capita emissions are lower than many developed countries.)

emissions.jpg
Each country’s share of CO2 emissions. Image via Union of Concerned Scientists

Currently responsible for around 28% of the world’s CO2 emissions, China’s goal to have net zero carbon emissions is a scaled up version of its emissions targets set under the Paris climate agreement.

In addition, the pledge has potential to galvanize action to combat climate change, as the European Union plans to set an ambitious climate target for 2030 by the end of the year, as cited by Reuters.

But despite China’s latest announcement, research consortium Climate Action Tracker says net zero emissions would need to be achieved by 2050 in China, the European Union and the US to avoid severe impacts of climate change.

Guangxi-flood-6.jpg
Flooding in Guangxi in June 2020. Image via Damien Manspeaker

Both the US and China have experienced severe weather in 2020, as forest fires have ravaged the northwestern states and mass flooding has impacted large tracts of southern China. 

READ MORE: China's Worst Flooding in Decades Puts Pressure on Three Gorges Dam 

US President Donald Trump also addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, where he attacked China’s “rampant pollution” and defended the “exceptional environmental record” of the US. Trump, who pulled out of the Paris agreement last year, has been less staunch on climate change during his presidency, to say the least.

China will have to transform its economy to achieve its lofty carbon neutrality goal, as the country is heavily reliant on coal for primary energy consumption in parts of the country.

Expect the PRC to sharply increase its share of renewable energy sources in the coming years.

[Cover image via Pexels]

Climate Change China carbon Xi Jinping

more news

China-based Investor Talks Chinese Entrepreneurial Spirit

China-based Investor Talks Chinese Entrepreneurial Spirit

Manav Gupta shares how his firm has adapted to the pandemic, their accelerator programs and thoughts on China’s entrepreneurial community.

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

An update on commonly seen shared bikes still in business around China's biggest cities.

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

A look back at what it was like to travel around China in the '90s.

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

More good news!

This Watch from Bear Grylls and Luminox Is Now Available in China

​For those who love outdoor adventures, you need a watch that can brave the elements.

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Bruce Connolly has witnessed and documented the rapid development of a nation over the last three decades.

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Thirty households are appealing a verdict that all residents must pay compensation to the family.

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

A look back at what it was like to travel around China in the '90s.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Has Pledged to Go Carbon Neutral by 2060

China Has Pledged to Go Carbon Neutral by 2060

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

China-based Investor Talks Chinese Entrepreneurial Spirit

China-based Investor Talks Chinese Entrepreneurial Spirit

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives