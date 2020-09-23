  1. home
  2. Articles

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland – a Fun Family Mini-Break

By Urban Family, September 23, 2020

0 0

If there is a more stunning hotel in China than the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland, we are yet to stay in it. A bold work of architectural design, it is built into the cliffs of a decommissioned quarry, and has been hailed as one of the 10 modern architectural wonders of the world.

intercontinental-shanghai-5803546653-2x1.jpg

intercontinental-shanghai-6049849924-2x1.jpg

Located in Sheshan, around 45 minutes from downtown Shanghai, it also happens to be extremely family-friendly – perfect at a time when school rules dictate that kids cannot leave the city limits. First off is the sheer fun of the place; only two floors are above ground, the other 15 storeys plunging 88 meters into the quarry, down to its lake… and below. That’s right, there are underwater suites featuring in-room aquariums!

IC-Wonderland-King-Bed-Suite-Underwater-View.jpg

Book early if you want one of those, they get snapped up well in advance. Still, if you miss out on sleeping submersed, the above water rooms all enjoy a spectacular view of the quarry, and are designed to emphasize the ‘waterfall’ and ‘rock wall’ elements. 

The quarry-view balcony becomes useful come nightfall, when each evening a stunning lightshow takes place, with lasers being shot through huge water spray to create whole scenes to mesmerizing effect. A drone show rounds out the spectacular. I-Max eat your heart out, this show is worth the room rate on its own.

Lightshow.JPG

On the dining front, delight the kids by heading down to Mr. Fisher. A specialty seafood restaurant located one floor below water level, the dining room is enveloped in a sea of water creatures – from sharks to rays – swimming in a 10-metre-deep custom built aquarium. Head there at the weekend and might even catch a glimpse of a mermaid!

IC-Wonderland-Specialty-Restaurant-Mr.-Fisher-2.JPG

If you want to dine above the watermark, Commune all-day dining transforms the notion of the buffet into an upscale experience, and features a separate children‘s play area. Cai Feng Lou Chinese Restaurant, meanwhile, creates exquisite specialties from Shanghai and Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces and, while upscale, is more than welcoming to families.

You can get up close to all that water, too – kayaks are available to take out on the lake. The indoor swimming pool, meanwhile, features floor-to-ceiling windows offering a beautiful view of the quarry waterfall. You can also scale the rock face on a custom made climbing wall. For those brave enough – and we’re proud to say we were – the glass-floor skywalk winds its way along the sheer cliffs above for a head-spinning thrill.

skywalk.jpg

As well as the two theme parks right on the hotel doorstep (Wonderland Park and Smurfs Park), nearby attractions include Sheshan National Forest Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Tianma Country Club, Guangfulin Park, Shanghai Sculpture Park and Shanghai Happy Valley. More than enough to justify a second visit. And a third. And a… can we just move in, please?

See a listing for InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland

more news

11 Reusable Masks to Up Your Style Game

11 Reusable Masks to Up Your Style Game

Masking perfection.

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

The brand is known for its colorful prints, cheeky cuts and bright bags.

The Hard Seltzer Revolution Hits China

The Hard Seltzer Revolution Hits China

Riding the coattails of the hard seltzer movement of the West, LINGYA launches in Shanghai.

Horoscopes: September 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

That's 2020 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shenzhen

We are delighted to announce that the fourth annual That's National Hospitality Awards will be held in Shenzhen.

Liangcha, South China's Favorite Bitter Summer Drink

An herbal elixir with health benefits? Sign us up.

Reset for the Fall: It's Never Too Late to Go After Your Goals

Stop, reevaluate, reset and get after the change you want to be.

All the Bing: A Guide to China's Favorite Street Food

A holistic guide for all your 'bing' consumption needs.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland – a Fun Family Mini-Break

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland – a Fun Family Mini-Break

This Watch from Bear Grylls and Luminox Is Now Available in China

This Watch from Bear Grylls and Luminox Is Now Available in China

Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives