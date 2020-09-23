  1. home
This Watch from Bear Grylls and Luminox Is Now Available in China

By Ryan Gandolfo, September 23, 2020

Inspect-a-Gadget is a monthly segment where we feature a tech toy our editors have been playing with.

For those who love outdoor adventures, you need a watch that can brave the elements. Luminox partnered up with the legendary British Adventurer Bear Grylls to create a reliable watch that has some pretty neat survival features specifically requested by Grylls himself.

The Sea series watch, packaged in a Carbonox case with a black matte finish, is water-resistant up to 200 meters and is continuously visible – even without a light source. Its uni-directional turning bezel comes in clutch for divers measuring the timing of decompression stops when resurfacing from deeper dives.

Even if you aren’t in the sea, this watch is a solid option to rock on your wrist. Its waved black rubber strap is super comfortable and adds a degree of flexibility that’s hard to find elsewhere on the market. The crown comes with a compound ring to make it easier to adjust, and matches the minute and second hands.

You’ll find Grylls motto ‘Never Give Up’ gracing both sides of the watch, a reminder that the Swiss-made timepiece is built to last.

Scan the QR code below to purchase the Luminox X Bear Grylls Sea Series Watch XB.3723 on JD.com.

For more Inspect-a-Gadget, click here.

[Images provided by Luminox]

