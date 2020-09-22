12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

Despite the hard times that faced the F&B community in Guangzhou at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, some of the city’s greatest dining destinations showed their resilience and were rewarded at the 2020 Michelin Guide Guangzhou press conference on Tuesday.

This is the third year that a Michelin Guide has been released for the great city of Guangzhou, a culinary capital that features Cantonese food as well as delectable cuisines around the world.

With prestige and influence that can propel a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the very best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into seven (including two new) categories this year: Three Star, Two Star, One Star, Bib Gourmand, Michelin Plate, Young Chef and Service Award.

The big news this year is a new addition to the ‘Two Stars’ club, Imperial Treasure, making the leap from One Star last year. This year also marks the second consecutive year that Jiang by Chef Fei received Two Stars in the Michelin guide.

Following the press conference, held at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, Chef Fei shared with That’s how much the award means to him and his staff:

“I feel very honored and happy to get two Michelin stars for the second time because it is very difficult and is re-evaluated every year. I hope we can continue to make efforts to receive a Michelin star. This year, due to the epidemic, everyone has had a difficult time, so I must continue to maintain a high standard for my team.”

Below, we’ve gathered the list of winners from Michelin’s 2020 guide to Guangzhou, including many household names you’ll remember from the previous year, as well as some new (to the list, anyway) places to try in the months ahead.

Two Stars



Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

Jiang by Chef Fei

Imperial Treasure

One Star



Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Bing Sheng Mansion

Bing Sheng Private Kitchen

Famous Cuisine

Jade River

Lai Heen

Lei Garden (Yuexiu)

Song

Wisca (Haizhu)

Yu Yue Heen

Lingnan House

Young Chef Award



Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations.”

Chef Situ Jianquan, Lingnan House

Service Award



Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Making the restaurant visit a true experience.”

Ms. Mao Xiaoxiang, BingSheng Private Kitchen

Bib Gourmand Restaurants



Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

A Rui

Changlai Xiaoju (GTLand)

Chuang Fa

Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong Xi Lu)

Da Yang Jia

Dayang (Wenming Lu)

Dong Xing (Tianhe)

Ease Chinese Cuisine (289 Art Park)

Feitun Rougucha

Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling)

Jian Ji

Stay Here (Kai Xiao Zao)

Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Lu)

Liangjie Pumiao Shengzha Mifen

Mamak

Nan Yuan

Pandan Indonesian Restaurant

Soodle

Tandoor

Tong Ji

Wen Ji Yixinji

Xiangqun (Longjin Dong Lu)

Xiguan Popo Mian (Dezhen Zhong Lu)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan)

Xiguan Zhiyuan (Shiba Fu)

Xin Tai Le (Haizhu)

Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu)

Xing Fu Yi Zhan

Wan Hin

Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Dadao)

Ze 8

Michelin Plate



Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”

Beiyuan Cuisine Dining Room

Bingsheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Lu)

Char

Dining Room

Dr. Xu's Wellbeing Branch

Ebony

E Gong Cun (Liwan)

Ersha Yihao

Five Zen5es

Flavors of China

Four Seasons Pavillion Duck

Fuel

Guangzhou Restaurant (Wenchang Nan Lu)

Hai Yan Lou (Binjiang Dong Lu)

He Yuan (Tianhe)

Hongtu Hall

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)

Lai Wan Market

Li Château

Limoni

Liuhe Cha Ju

Mango Tree

Mercato

Mezomd

Ming Court

Ribs

Panxi

Peach Blossom

Sky No. 1

Slow Life Kitchen Elite

Summer Palace

Taozui Guan

Thai Alley

Tangshi Meishi

Tao Ran Xuan

The Penthouse

Wen Jian

Wisca (Yuexiu)

Wu Cai Ji

Xi Jing Jing

Yuan Ji

Yue

Yue Jing Xuan

Yun Pavilion

Zen Tea

The list features 12 Michelin Star restaurants, adding one new eatery from last year’s guide. The guide also includes 31 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 46 Michelin Plate restaurants.

[Cover image provided by Michelin]