12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

By That's Guangzhou, September 22, 2020

Despite the hard times that faced the F&B community in Guangzhou at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, some of the city’s greatest dining destinations showed their resilience and were rewarded at the 2020 Michelin Guide Guangzhou press conference on Tuesday. 

This is the third year that a Michelin Guide has been released for the great city of Guangzhou, a culinary capital that features Cantonese food as well as delectable cuisines around the world.

With prestige and influence that can propel a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the very best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into seven (including two new) categories this year: Three Star, Two Star, One Star, Bib Gourmand, Michelin Plate, Young Chef and Service Award.

The big news this year is a new addition to the ‘Two Stars’ club, Imperial Treasure, making the leap from One Star last year. This year also marks the second consecutive year that Jiang by Chef Fei received Two Stars in the Michelin guide. 

Following the press conference, held at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, Chef Fei shared with That’s how much the award means to him and his staff:

“I feel very honored and happy to get two Michelin stars for the second time because it is very difficult and is re-evaluated every year. I hope we can continue to make efforts to receive a Michelin star. This year, due to the epidemic, everyone has had a difficult time, so I must continue to maintain a high standard for my team.”

Below, we’ve gathered the list of winners from Michelin’s 2020 guide to Guangzhou, including many household names you’ll remember from the previous year, as well as some new (to the list, anyway) places to try in the months ahead.

Two Stars

twostars.jpg
Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

Jiang by Chef Fei
Imperial Treasure

One Star

onestar.jpg
Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Bing Sheng Mansion
Bing Sheng Private Kitchen
Famous Cuisine
Jade River
Lai Heen
Lei Garden (Yuexiu)
Song
Wisca (Haizhu)
Yu Yue Heen
Lingnan House

Young Chef Award

youngchefaward.jpg
Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations.”

Chef Situ Jianquan, Lingnan House

Service Award

serviceaward.jpg
Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Making the restaurant visit a true experience.”

Ms. Mao Xiaoxiang, BingSheng Private Kitchen

Bib Gourmand Restaurants

bibgourmand.jpg
Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

A Rui 
Changlai Xiaoju (GTLand)
Chuang Fa
Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong Xi Lu)
Da Yang Jia
Dayang (Wenming Lu)
Dong Xing (Tianhe) 
Ease Chinese Cuisine (289 Art Park) 
Feitun Rougucha 
Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling) 
Jian Ji
Stay Here (Kai Xiao Zao)
Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Lu)
Liangjie Pumiao Shengzha Mifen
Mamak
Nan Yuan
Pandan Indonesian Restaurant
Soodle 
Tandoor
Tong Ji
Wen Ji Yixinji
Xiangqun (Longjin Dong Lu)
Xiguan Popo Mian (Dezhen Zhong Lu)
Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan)
Xiguan Zhiyuan (Shiba Fu)
Xin Tai Le (Haizhu)
Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu)
Xing Fu Yi Zhan
Wan Hin
Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Dadao)
Ze 8

Michelin Plate

michelinplate.jpg
Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”

Beiyuan Cuisine Dining Room
Bingsheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Lu)
Char
Dining Room 
Dr. Xu's Wellbeing Branch
Ebony
E Gong Cun (Liwan)
Ersha Yihao
Five Zen5es 
Flavors of China 
Four Seasons Pavillion Duck
Fuel
Guangzhou Restaurant (Wenchang Nan Lu)
Hai Yan Lou (Binjiang Dong Lu)  
He Yuan (Tianhe) 
Hongtu Hall 
Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine
LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)
Lai Wan Market 
Li Château 
Limoni 
Liuhe Cha Ju
Mango Tree
Mercato
Mezomd
Ming Court
Ribs
Panxi
Peach Blossom
Sky No. 1
Slow Life Kitchen Elite
Summer Palace
Taozui Guan
Thai Alley
Tangshi Meishi
Tao Ran Xuan
The Penthouse
Wen Jian
Wisca (Yuexiu)
Wu Cai Ji
Xi Jing Jing
Yuan Ji
Yue
Yue Jing Xuan
Yun Pavilion
Zen Tea

The list features 12 Michelin Star restaurants, adding one new eatery from last year’s guide. The guide also includes 31 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 46 Michelin Plate restaurants.

READ MORE: 11 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2019 Guangzhou Guide

[Cover image provided by Michelin]

Michelin Guide Guangzhou Michelin Guide Guangzhou Guangzhou Restaurants

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

