  1. home
  2. Articles

Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

By Barnaby Lofton, September 22, 2020

0 0

Sometimes not everything should be posted on social media – especially when you’re a public figure. Former NBA player Ty Lawson, who has spent the past three years in China playing for the CBA’s Fujian Sturgeons, has been reportedly banned from the league after making inappropriate comments on his Instagram story this past weekend. 

Screen-Shot-2020-09-22-at-11.30.43-AM.jpg
The inappropriate comments in question. Screengrab via Instagram

Lawson received immense backlash from Chinese social media, coupled with racist remarks from netizens, demanding that he leave China. 

The Sturgeons released a statement on September 19, stating that Lawson’s inappropriate comments were “a violation of the team’s social responsibilities and core values” and that he would not be signed to a new deal for the 2020-21 season. Media outlets have reported that the player has been banned from the CBA according to CEO of Sportando, Emiliano Carchia’s tweet. 

In defense, Lawson later clarified in a video that he’s “probably the least racist guy that you’ve ever met in life” and that he wasn’t at a strip club, but at a nightclub. He adds that he was just dancing with the woman and that ‘cakes’ means that the woman had a nice body, he “meant no disrespect.”

READ MORE: NBA's James Harden Gets into Trouble with Shanghai Traffic Police

[Cover image via @福建浔兴贴吧/Weibo]

CBA NBA netizens Basketball instagram

more news

Jeremy Lin, Jay Chou Play Basketball in Star-Studded Shenzhen Game

Jeremy Lin, Jay Chou Play Basketball in Star-Studded Shenzhen Game

Also present were model/actor Godfrey Gao, two Brooklyn Nets players and other celebrities.

The Ultimate Guide to FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China

The Ultimate Guide to FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China

Basketball fans in the Middle Kingdom are in for a real treat.

Netizens Hit Back at Bruce Lee Representation in New Tarantino Film

Netizens Hit Back at Bruce Lee Representation in New Tarantino Film

Quentin Tarantino's depiction of kung fu legend Bruce Lee in his new film, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' has angered many Chinese viewers.

Chinese Netizens are Angry About the New Marvel Movie, and Here’s Why

Chinese netizens are expressing their anger over the racist origins of one of the characters in the big screen adaptation.

WATCH: Netizens Outraged at Apparent Dog Abuse at Chinese Film Studio

A film studio in China is at the center of a storm of controversy after footage of apparent dog abuse was leaked onto Chinese social media.

Chinese 'Shape of Water' Screenings Cover Up Nudity, Netizens Respond

Audiences who'd seen the original version noticed a few discrepancies...

Guangzhou Basketball Team to Play NBA’s Washington Wizards

The Wizards are set to play the CBA’s Guangzhou Long-Lions this fall in a preseason match.

Chinese Netizens Mock Awkward Kids' Sex Ed Book

Netziens took to Weibo to discuss the awkward images of a Sex Ed book designed for children.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

5 Students Among Injured after Knife Attack in Guangzhou

5 Students Among Injured after Knife Attack in Guangzhou

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives