Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

Sometimes not everything should be posted on social media – especially when you’re a public figure. Former NBA player Ty Lawson, who has spent the past three years in China playing for the CBA’s Fujian Sturgeons, has been reportedly banned from the league after making inappropriate comments on his Instagram story this past weekend.



The inappropriate comments in question. Screengrab via Instagram

Lawson received immense backlash from Chinese social media, coupled with racist remarks from netizens, demanding that he leave China.

The Sturgeons released a statement on September 19, stating that Lawson’s inappropriate comments were “a violation of the team’s social responsibilities and core values” and that he would not be signed to a new deal for the 2020-21 season. Media outlets have reported that the player has been banned from the CBA according to CEO of Sportando, Emiliano Carchia’s tweet.

In defense, Lawson later clarified in a video that he’s “probably the least racist guy that you’ve ever met in life” and that he wasn’t at a strip club, but at a nightclub. He adds that he was just dancing with the woman and that ‘cakes’ means that the woman had a nice body, he “meant no disrespect.”

