5 Students Among Injured after Knife Attack in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, September 21, 2020

On Monday morning around 7am, seven were injured after a knife attack in Guangzhou. Among the victims, four are primary school students and one is a kindergartener – two of which are seriously wounded.

Local media outlets reported that those injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. No deaths have been reported, as of press time.

The attack occurred near Zhongcun Jie, and images have surfaced on Chinese social media that show multiple students laying on the ground with their backpacks still on.

The suspect behind the attack has been detained by police, and an investigation is currently underway, according to a Weibo post by the Panyu Public Security Bureau.

Earlier this month, a knife-wielding man was arrested in Hunan after injuring four students in Zhangjiajie.

READ MORE: 4 Students Injured After Knife Attack in South China

[Cover image via @纵相新闻/Weibo]

Knife attack Guangzhou

