2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

By Barnaby Lofton, September 17, 2020

Building maglev (magnetic levitation) trains in China have been a hot topic of discussion over the past few years. In a conference on Wednesday, the Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), He Huawu, revealed that two routes have been proposed for the 600 kilometers per hour maglev train: Shanghai-Hangzhou and Guangzhou-Shenzhen. 

The Shanghai-Hangzhou maglev will be mostly above ground, while the Guangzhou-Shenzhen maglev will have mainly underground lines.

An eagle-eyed reporter from the Paper took photos of the slides accompanying He’s speech, which further detail routes and stations. Although the original article has since been taken offline, according to the photos, the Shanghai-Hangzhou maglev will be about 164 kilometers in length, with proposed stops at Hangzhou city, Jiaxing, Shanghai South, World Expo and Longyang Road. Longyang Road Station will be connected to Shanghai’s existing maglev line. 

5752_img_8e4ddf94ac0f4022be01c2be687183a0.jpegShanghai-Hangzhou plan. Image via The Paper

5752_img_59d47c79a14d433f8e2e670e864317e0.jpegGuangzhou-Shenzhen plan. Image via The Paper

Guangzhou-Shenzhen maglev will run from Guangzhou East to Shenzhen Xiangmihu East Station, with a total length of about 110 kilometers. Proposed stops include Guangzhou East Station, Dongguan Hadi, Shenzhen Xiangmihu Station and is also expected to be connect to the Hong Kong Kowloon Station in the future.

He said that although China has developed a modern high-speed rail network, a maglev transportation system is necessary to bridge the gap between the current high-speed rail and air transportation to form a ‘multi-dimensional’ transportation structure.

With top speed up to 600 kilometers per hour, traveling on either of the routes in under 20 minutes seems more than possible.

[Cover image via China Daily]

