11 Reusable Masks to Up Your Style Game

Almost all companies that manufacture clothing have also started to design and produce face masks in the wake of COVID-19. Here’s a roundup of some reusable masks you can snag in the Middle Kingdom.

1. Off-White



Price: RMB790

Scan the QR code to purchase:

2. Amir Slama

Price: RMB799/two pack

Scan the QR code to purchase:

3. Baopals

Price: RMB44.05

Scan the QR code to purchase:

4. Faliero Sarti

Price: RMB708

Scan the QR code to purchase:

5. Cukimber

Price: RMB50 for one mask, RMB70 for one mask and four certified filter inserts

Scan the QR code to purchase:

6. Douyue

Price: RMB9.90

This washable dustproof mask not only covers your mouth and nose but your entire neck area.

Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

7. iMeiller

Price: RMB39.90

Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

8. Hello Kitty

Price: RMB25.80

This one is perfect for the kids.

Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

9. Gap

Price: RMB99.00 for three

Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

10. Taobao

Price: RMB16.65

A bedazzled mask purely for fashion. You can put it on top of a surgical mask to dress it up.

Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

11. Mehow

Price: RMB349

Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

Note: Please verify with the retailer if the mask is a fashion mask and for its specifications.

