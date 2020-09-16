11 Reusable Masks to Up Your Style Game

Almost all companies that manufacture clothing have also started to design and produce face masks in the wake of COVID-19. Here’s a roundup of some reusable masks you can snag in the Middle Kingdom.
1. Off-White
Price: RMB790
Scan the QR code to purchase:
2. Amir Slama
Price: RMB799/two pack
Scan the QR code to purchase:
3. Baopals
Price: RMB44.05
Scan the QR code to purchase:
4. Faliero Sarti
Price: RMB708
Scan the QR code to purchase:
5. Cukimber
Price: RMB50 for one mask, RMB70 for one mask and four certified filter inserts
Scan the QR code to purchase:
6. Douyue
Price: RMB9.90
This washable dustproof mask not only covers your mouth and nose but your entire neck area.
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:
7. iMeiller
Price: RMB39.90
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:
8. Hello Kitty
Price: RMB25.80
This one is perfect for the kids.
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:
9. Gap
Price: RMB99.00 for three
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:
10. Taobao
Price: RMB16.65
A bedazzled mask purely for fashion. You can put it on top of a surgical mask to dress it up.
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:
11. Mehow
Price: RMB349
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:
Note: Please verify with the retailer if the mask is a fashion mask and for its specifications.
[Cover image via iMeiller/Taobao]
