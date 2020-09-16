  1. home
  2. Articles

11 Reusable Masks to Up Your Style Game

By Rakini Bergundy, September 16, 2020

0 0

Almost all companies that manufacture clothing have also started to design and produce face masks in the wake of COVID-19. Here’s a roundup of some reusable masks you can snag in the Middle Kingdom. 

1. Off-White 

15470529_28154888_1000.jpg

Price: RMB790
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202009/download.png

2. Amir Slama 

amir-slama.jpg

Price: RMB799/two pack
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202009/amir-slama.png

3. Baopals 

baopals-watermelon.png

Price: RMB44.05
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202009/baopals.png

4. Faliero Sarti 

faliero-sarti.jpg

Price: RMB708
Scan the QR code to purchase:

faliero-sarti.png

5. Cukimber 

cukimber.jpeg

Price: RMB50 for one mask, RMB70 for one mask and four certified filter inserts 
Scan the QR code to purchase:

cukimberr.jpeg

6. Douyue 

douyue-mask.jpg

Price: RMB9.90
This washable dustproof mask not only covers your mouth and nose but your entire neck area. 
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

202009/douyue-mask.png

7. iMeiller 

imiller.jpg

Price: RMB39.90
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

202009/imeiller.png

8. Hello Kitty 

hello-kitty.jpg

Price: RMB25.80
This one is perfect for the kids.
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

202009/hellokitty.png

9. Gap 

gap.jpg

Price: RMB99.00 for three
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

202009/gap.png

10. Taobao 

taobao.jpg

Price: RMB16.65
A bedazzled mask purely for fashion. You can put it on top of a surgical mask to dress it up. 
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

202009/taobao.png

11. Mehow 

mehow-mask.jpg

Price: RMB349
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

202009/mehow-mask.png

Note: Please verify with the retailer if the mask is a fashion mask and for its specifications. 

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

[Cover image via iMeiller/Taobao]

Fashion Fashion Column Face Masks

more news

How Babyghost Fashion Label Founder is 'Making the Cut'

How Babyghost Fashion Label Founder is 'Making the Cut'

Fashion designer, label founder, skateboarder, tattoo enthusiast and – most recently – reality TV star, Josh Hupper founded Babyghost with Qiaoran Huang in 2010.

INFOGRAPHIC: How Effective Are Face Masks Against Coronavirus?

INFOGRAPHIC: How Effective Are Face Masks Against Coronavirus?

We speak with a Guangzhou-based doctor and breakdown different types of face masks.

Add These Classic Chinese Fashion Pieces to Your Wardrobe

Add These Classic Chinese Fashion Pieces to Your Wardrobe

Show off your appreciation for historical Chinese fashion with these items.

Top 9 Trending Fashion Topics in China in 2019

From crazy collabs to a Beijing bikini ban, here’s what was trending in the fashion world in China this past year.

The Real Beauty of a Beverage: Personified Fashion Sketches from Yang Yang

Check out these creative fashion sketches by Yang Yang which bring big brands to life.

Spotlight: Claire Yan, Fashion Designer and Founder of Cobbler's Suggest

Claire Yan on how her unique startup shoe business has found a gap in the market.

Spotlight: Dea Kudibal, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur

The Danish designer on being inspired by her favorite author.

Spotlight: Shuting Qiu, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur

The young designer on realizing her lifetime dream.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives