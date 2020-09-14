  1. home
  2. Articles

An Epic Duet: Jack Ma and Chinese Pop Star Faye Wong

By Barnaby Lofton, September 14, 2020

0 0

After being rejected multiple times, Jack Ma is back with another duet with his idol, legendary C-pop songstress Faye Wong.

Jack Ma had publicly expressed many years ago that he wanted to collaborate with Faye Wong also known as ‘The Diva.’ Apparently, Ma even wanted to spend RMB160 million to host her concert. 

So, it came as a surprise when Ma appeared on Wong’s live broadcast (which are rare), performing the emotional 1996 song ‘If the Cloud Knows’ last Wednesday. The song is known as ‘the song of Taobao’ as the Chinese name of the song, ruguo yun zhidao 如果云知道 plays on the fact that yun is also Jack Ma’s Chinese name, which turns it into ‘If Jack Ma knows.’ Some other lines in the song are also tweaked, from xiang ni de ye manman ao 想你的夜慢慢熬 to xiang ni de ye manman tao 想你的夜慢慢淘 which translates to ‘At night thinking of the stuff you want to buy from Taobao.’

Screen-Shot-2020-09-14-at-3.06.01-PM.jpg
Jack Ma sings 逃不开淘宝的牢 or ‘Can’t escape Taobao.’ Screengrab via QQ

The atmosphere was pretty relaxed, Wong sang from what looked like a karaoke room, surrounded by friends, while Ma joined in virtually. He praised the songstress, saying, “I think Faye Wong sings very well, her (voice) floats from the sky.” As for Ma? Some were surprised by his abilities while others muted him right away.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, looks like retirement is treating Ma well.  

Random collab or fitting marketing ploy for Taobao? Watch the full performance below (VPN off):

[Cover image: screengrab via QQ]

Jack Ma singer Music Alibaba Taobao

more news

Jesse Warren Talks Shenzhen Music and New Mettasonic Releases

Jesse Warren Talks Shenzhen Music and New Mettasonic Releases

We caught up with musical maestro Jesse Warren to chat about two upcoming Mettasonic releases, 'Made in Shenzhen EP' and 'Mettā Muzik, Vol 3.'

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

Consumption of digital music in China is growing rapidly. But does this growth come at a loss for the live music industry?

Cruel Buddhist Talks Making Music with ADHD and Sketching Songs

Cruel Buddhist Talks Making Music with ADHD and Sketching Songs

We linked up with American producer Cruel Buddhist to chat about his process.

4 Online Music Shows to Jam Out With On Valentine's Day

Online music streams are moving in the age of the novel coronavirus.

Gavin Wong Talks Online Radio, Hong Kong Music and Driving Scenes Forward

We spoked to Hong Kong Community Radio founder Gavin Wong about the importance of online radio stations in China's music scene.

Cloak Radio Founder Bl1nk Talks Chengdu Music and Radio Culture

Cloak radio founder Bl1nk has been witness to seismic change in the Chengdu underground.

Live Beijing Music Founder Will Griffith is Bidding Beijing Adieu

Will Griffith has been at the forefront of documenting the weird and wonderful underground music scenes in Beijing for the better part of the past decade.

5 New Chinese Music Labels We're Hyped for in 2020

We’re excited to see what 2020 has in store for these five labels.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives