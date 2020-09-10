  1. home
  2. Articles

How to Learn New Moon Cake Flavors Using Mandarin

By That's, September 10, 2020

0 0

Mandarin Mumbles is a monthly column that takes a look at different aspects and topics of one of the world’s most difficult languages to learn.

With Mid-Autumn festival coming up at the beginning of October, you’re bound to receive some moon cakes from friends, colleagues, or maybe even the ayi who lives on the same floor of your apartment. Maybe you’ve tried a few moon cakes that tasted a little funky, but there’s got to be a flavor out there that you’ll enjoy! Aside from traditional fillings like double egg yolk and lotus paste (双黄莲蓉, Shuānghuáng liánróng) and five-kernel (五仁, Wǔ rén), there are a ton of innovative flavors to try as well. Test out the phrases below on a friend to discover more moon cake fillings.

READ MORE: Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

Which moon cake flavor do you want to try the most?
你最想尝什么口味的月饼？
Nǐ zuì xiǎng cháng shénme kǒuwèi de yuèbǐng?

Which moon cake flavor is the most unbearable for you?
你最接受不了什么口味的月饼？
Nǐ zuì jiēshòu bùliǎo shénme kǒuwèi de yuèbǐng?

For more Mandarin Mumbles click here.

Infographic: Just How Much Fat is in a Mooncake?

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Mandarin Mumbles moon cakes Mid-Autumn Festival

more news

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Mid-Autumn Festival

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Mid-Autumn Festival

What's with all those mooncakes?

Flirt in Chinese with these Mandarin Pickup Lines, Compliments & Love Phrases

Flirt in Chinese with these Mandarin Pickup Lines, Compliments & Love Phrases

Looking to ask someone out on a date or declare your love in Chinese? We've compiled a bunch of conversational Mandarin phrases to help you out.

#TBT: Why the Next Man on the Moon Will Be Chinese

#TBT: Why the Next Man on the Moon Will Be Chinese

An in-depth look at China's space program and why the rest of the world will soon be watching.

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Bruce Connolly has witnessed and documented the rapid development of a nation over the last three decades.

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

A look back at what it was like to travel around China in the '90s.

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We tried the new baijiu-flavored Pocky sticks and they are totally not bad.

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

The index is comprised of the 30 largest Hong Kong listed technology companies.

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

A look back at what it was like to travel around China in the '90s.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives