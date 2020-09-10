How to Learn New Moon Cake Flavors Using Mandarin

Mandarin Mumbles is a monthly column that takes a look at different aspects and topics of one of the world’s most difficult languages to learn.

With Mid-Autumn festival coming up at the beginning of October, you’re bound to receive some moon cakes from friends, colleagues, or maybe even the ayi who lives on the same floor of your apartment. Maybe you’ve tried a few moon cakes that tasted a little funky, but there’s got to be a flavor out there that you’ll enjoy! Aside from traditional fillings like double egg yolk and lotus paste (双黄莲蓉, Shuānghuáng liánróng) and five-kernel (五仁, Wǔ rén), there are a ton of innovative flavors to try as well. Test out the phrases below on a friend to discover more moon cake fillings.

Which moon cake flavor do you want to try the most?

你最想尝什么口味的月饼？

Nǐ zuì xiǎng cháng shénme kǒuwèi de yuèbǐng?

Which moon cake flavor is the most unbearable for you?

你最接受不了什么口味的月饼？

Nǐ zuì jiēshòu bùliǎo shénme kǒuwèi de yuèbǐng?

