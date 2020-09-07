  1. home
  2. Articles

500 Poisoned after Durian Found in the Sea Sold in China

By Shumin Tan, September 7, 2020

0 0

More than 500 people in Guangxi recently suffered from food poisoning symptoms after consuming durians found floating in the sea.

In late August, durians were collected from the coastal areas in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, where they had fallen overboard from a cargo ship. Locals from Dongxing, a city near the border of Vietnam, took advantage by hoarding the floating fruit.

boat-durian.jpg
durian-beach
Screengrabs via QQ

A local resident in Dongxing, surnamed Huang, said that many villagers had collected the fruit on August 26, and resold it at lower prices. Huang herself had bought three durians for the price of RMB40 that day, though it would typically cost RMB100-200 per durian.

“I love eating durian,” said Huang, adding that “The durians tasted fresh, but they were a little salty after soaking in the seawater for so long. They tasted better after I rinsed them with bottled water,” according to Sixth Tone.

It was later revealed that the fruit was contaminated by a marine bacterium, which led to rising cases of food poisoning. 

Researchers and local health authorities at the Guangxi Center for Disease Prevention and Control said that the marine bacterium was known as Vibrio parahaemolyticus. The bacterium is commonly found in sea creatures, which suggests that the durians had become contaminated while floating in the sea. 

After eating the durians, 523 people reported that they were experiencing nausea, stomachaches, diarrhea and vomiting, among other symptoms. Nine people were receiving treatment at a local hospital, as of August 27.

Also nicknamed ‘the king of fruits’, durians have become one of the most imported fruits in China, with Thailand exporting the most.

READ MORE: Durian Chicken Nuggets are a Thing and We Tried Them

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Durian Guangxi

more news

Over 300,000 People Affected by Torrential Rains in Guangxi

Over 300,000 People Affected by Torrential Rains in Guangxi

The heavy rainfall has damaged over 14,000 hectares of farmland and resulted in serious landslides that have damaged homes and roads.

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

Forty students and staff members at a primary school in Guangxi have been injured in a knife attack committed by a security guard.

Diving in the Dark: Exploring China's Vast Underwater Cave System

Diving in the Dark: Exploring China's Vast Underwater Cave System

Journey with us into South China's spectacular and otherworldly underground river system.

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South China, 1 Dead

Two earthquakes hit Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region this morning.

Durian Chicken Nuggets are a Thing and We Tried Them

It seems like every food product in the Middle Kingdom has – at some point or another – been infused with the spiny, pungent fruit.

6 Men Jailed after Assassination Plot Goes Horribly Wrong in China

A court in Nanning, Guangxi sentenced six men, all involved with an assassination scheme for the ages, to varying prison sentences for intentional homicide.

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South China

Tremors were reportedly felt by residents in multiple cities in the surrounding area of where the earthquake took place.

At Least 3 Dead After Apocalyptic Flooding in Guangxi

Three people have died from lightning strikes in the region while an unknown number of people are still missing in floods.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives