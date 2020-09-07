Beijing Restarts 8 Direct International Flights

As life on the ground continues to get back to normal in China, life in the air is slowly taking off once again. Beijing resumed some of its direct international flights last Thursday for people traveling to these eight low-risk countries: Thailand, Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Sweden, Austria and Canada.

Xu Hejian, spokesman for the Beijing municipal government, said, “The passengers should be citizens of those foreign countries or Chinese people who are traveling back from those countries,” adding that “People [other than the aforementioned] should not take those flights as a transfer to Beijing,” as cited by China Daily.

The flights will have a maximum of 500 passengers at first, with the potential of being bumped up to 1,000 (if all goes well, that is). Of course, strict safety precautions will be implemented.

Expect the usual temperature checks and be ready to show your negative test results before boarding – you can get that golden ticket from Beijing Ditan Hospital, which will be the designated testing spot for those planning to fly out.



Returning to Beijing? A 14-day quarantine in a designated hotel is required upon arrival, followed by an extra seven days of monitoring your health once you’re back at home.

Beijing first began to redirect its international flights to other airports in March, after a surge in coronavirus cases coming from abroad, so this is certainly an optimistic development. Stay positive, Beijingers!

