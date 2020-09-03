  1. home
  2. Articles

Five Cheeky Men Busted for Streaking in South China

By Joshua Cawthorpe, September 3, 2020

0 0

Five men in Changsha were detained after disrobing and running around a crowded plaza in Hunan’s capital city. According to Chinese media, the men went streaking after losing a bet at work.

Shocked bystanders called the police and the men were detained for “intentionally exposing their body in a public place.” 

Toutiao news reported that the streakers were placed in administrative detention for five days, while the instigator, surnamed Chen, would be detained for seven days. (We wonder if it was still worth it...)

A statement from the Changsha Public Security Bureau dubbed the behavior as “abominable.”

Check out the video below to see the streakers in action (VPN off):

The lost bet was reportedly related to a work performance competition at their local workplace. Chen confessed to police that he had started the bet.

Chinese companies have also been known to punish employees for underperforming, forcing workers to drink toilet water and eat live worms, among other bizarre punishments.

Last year, multiple female workers from a trust company were filmed crawling on the side of a street in Shandong province after reportedly failing to meet their year-end targets.

WATCH: Chinese Workers Crawl on Street After Failing to Meet Targets

[Cover image via screengrab @新浪湖南/Weibo]

Nudity Changsha business punishment

more news

China Jobs: Teaching, Media, Business Development

China Jobs: Teaching, Media, Business Development

A roundup of the latest employment opportunities around China.

Controversial Gene-Editing Scientist To Face Punishment in China

Controversial Gene-Editing Scientist To Face Punishment in China

A government report states that He had defied government bans and had undertaken the research in “pursuit of personal fame and gain.”

This City Was Picked As Best For Business in China

This City Was Picked As Best For Business in China

It’s official folks, Shenzhen is the best city in China for doing business.

Shanghai Introduces New Business Startup Visa

Select districts in Shanghai are piloting a new 'business startup visa' which will enable foreign entrepreneurs to live in China while establishing a business.

Chinese 'Shape of Water' Screenings Cover Up Nudity, Netizens Respond

Audiences who'd seen the original version noticed a few discrepancies...

PHOTOS: Silly Costumes and Nudity at the 2018 Hong Kong Sevens

The 2018 Hong Kong Sevens concluded last night, with Fiji winning the tournament for the fourth time in a row.

Evergrande Face Punishment After Snubbing Officials Handshake

Guangzhou Evergrande appear set to face punitive action for team captain Zheng Zhi’s behavior following a 4-3 loss to Tianjin on Sunday.

Beijing's Shared Sex Doll Business Forced to Shut Down After 4 Days

Yep, shared sex dolls are – or shall we say were – a thing.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives