That's Magazines - September 2020 Issues Out Now!

The September issues of That’s Beijing, That’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazines:

As we go about our daily lives in China’s biggest cities, it’s easy to forget about the incredible development that has taken place over the past few decades.

For this month’s cover story, Beijing-based photographer Bruce Connolly takes us back to China in the ’90s – a nation that was just starting to grow into what we see today. If you ever wanted to know what your city and favorite travel spots were like 25 years ago, Connolly shares his captivating photos and experiences, starting on page 38.

Elsewhere in the magazine, given all the changes to the shared bike market in a swift two-year period, we update you on the key players (pages 22-23), ranking certain qualities and telling you how to access each service. We also dive into the skateboarding scene in Shanghai, as filmmaker Charles Lanceplaine shares his inspiration for the recently released Shanghai 6. In the Family section, we give you a breakdown on what to do if a snake bites you (page 57).

There’s much more to discover in the pages that follow, but I’ll leave that for you to discover.

Until Next Month,



Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

> Beijing: Download the September issue of That’s Beijing here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Download the September issue of That’s GBA here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.



> Shanghai: Download the September issue of That’s Shanghai here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.