  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Magazines - September 2020 Issues Out Now!

By That's, September 2, 2020

0 0

The September issues of That’s BeijingThat’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazines:

As we go about our daily lives in China’s biggest cities, it’s easy to forget about the incredible development that has taken place over the past few decades. 

For this month’s cover story, Beijing-based photographer Bruce Connolly takes us back to China in the ’90s – a nation that was just starting to grow into what we see today. If you ever wanted to know what your city and favorite travel spots were like 25 years ago, Connolly shares his captivating photos and experiences, starting on page 38.

Elsewhere in the magazine, given all the changes to the shared bike market in a swift two-year period, we update you on the key players (pages 22-23), ranking certain qualities and telling you how to access each service. We also dive into the skateboarding scene in Shanghai, as filmmaker Charles Lanceplaine shares his inspiration for the recently released Shanghai 6. In the Family section, we give you a breakdown on what to do if a snake bites you (page 57).

There’s much more to discover in the pages that follow, but I’ll leave that for you to discover.

Until Next Month,

signature.jpg
Ryan Gandolfo
Editor-in-Chief

Beijing: Download the September issue of That’s Beijing here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Download the September issue of That’s GBA here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.   

> Shanghai: Download the September issue of That’s Shanghai here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

new issue magazine That's GBA That's Shanghai That's Beijing

more news

That's Magazines - August 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - August 2020 Issues Out Now!

The August issues are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website.

That's Magazines - July 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - July 2020 Issues Out Now!

The July issues of That's Beijing, That's GBA and That's Shanghai are out now, in paper-and-ink form citywide and also in digital PDF form online.

That's Magazines - June 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - June 2020 Issues Out Now!

The June issues of That's Beijing, That's GBA and That's Shanghai are out now, in paper-and-ink form citywide and also in digital PDF form online.

That's Magazines - May 2020 Issues Out Now!

The May issues of That's Beijing, That's GBA and That's Shanghai are out now, in paper-and-ink form citywide and also in digital PDF form online.

That's Magazines - April 2020 Issues Out Now!

The April issues of That's Beijing, That's GBA and That's Shanghai are out now, in paper-and-ink form citywide and also in digital PDF form online.

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

Join us in waving a fond farewell to That's PRD and a big hello to That's GBA!

Trump Gets Dragon Smackdown in This Insane Newsweek Cover

Now there's a visual metaphor.

PHOTOS: DRiNK Magazine Bar Awards 2018 Winners

A classy old night had by all at Jing An Shangri-La, West Shanghai.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives