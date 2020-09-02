  1. home
Costco Flagship Store Coming to South China

By Rakini Bergundy, September 2, 2020

Looks like the Costco craze will soon be coming to South China. Shenzhen’s Longhua district will be the future home to a new flagship Costco, as stated in a signed agreement between the government of Shenzhen and the US-based retailer.

Last year, China’s first Costco opened in Shanghai and abruptly closed due to massive crowds. Social media was flooded with reports of three-hour waits in the parking lot, in addition to a two-hour lineup just to get inside the warehouse. 

costco-shanghai.jpg
Costco shoppers in Shanghai. Image via The Paper

Due to the retailer’s popularity, Shanghai will also be home to a second Costco, as announced in February. In addition, a piece of land in Suzhou was purchased by a Costco subsidary in March, and will be turned into a 50,000-square-meter warehouse store.

The new Longhua project will cost RMB9 billion, and will include a Costco headquarters, a flagship store, offices and hotel.

640.png
Red square is the proposed Costco site. Image via EyeShenzhen

A comparative membership warehouse retailer in China is Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart. Sam’s Club actually announced ambitious plans to expand the chain by 100 stores in China in the next eight years, as it became “one of the few winners of the coronavirus crisis,” as reported by Bloomberg. With increased social distancing, panic buying and more people staying home amidst COVID-19, Walmart saw an increase in sales all across the world.

READ MORE: China’s First Costco Closes On Opening Day Due to Massive Crowds

[Cover image via Wikimedia]

Shenzhen Longhua District retail Americans

