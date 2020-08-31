  1. home
  2. Articles

29 Dead After Restaurant Collapses in North China

By Ryan Gandolfo, August 31, 2020

0 0

On Saturday, a restaurant in North China’s Shanxi province collapsed, killing 29 and injuring 28, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred at Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang, Xiangfen county, where a birthday banquet was being held for Li, an 80-year-old man.

According to China Daily, 840 rescue workers arrived on the scene following the building collapse, and pulled 57 people out of the debris.

The cause of the incident is reportedly still under investigation.

Li told the Beijing News that he was outside when the roof had started to topple. His wife was trapped under the debris and was killed.

Another villager, surnamed Kong, told China Daily that the restaurant had been in operation for over 10 years and had added another story onto the original restaurant several years ago.

Following the incident, Shanxi authorities plan to inspect all private houses and public buildings in the province, as cited by China Daily.

On Saturday, The Work Safety Committee of China’s State Council released a statement stating that the committee will supervise the investigation into the restaurant collapse.

In March, a hotel collapsed in Fujian province, with at least 20 confirmed dead and 40 injured. The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 quarantine center. The hotel had violated construction laws, along with repeated renovation work violations, according to China’s State Administration of Work Safety.

READ MORE: Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

[Cover image via China Daily

Shanxi Accidents collapse

more news

WATCH: Fireworks Factory Explosion Injures 6 in Southwest China

WATCH: Fireworks Factory Explosion Injures 6 in Southwest China

Luckily, no deaths occurred.

Guizhou Bus Crashes into Reservoir, 21 Confirmed Dead

Guizhou Bus Crashes into Reservoir, 21 Confirmed Dead

The city’s No. 2 bus veered across a six-lane road before breaking a guardrail and plunging into the water.

20 Dead in Gas Tanker Blast in East China

20 Dead in Gas Tanker Blast in East China

Jarring video footage of the accident shows two big blasts.

First 5G Network Operational in Underground Mine in China

5G hundreds of meters underground allows for a reliable exchange of data and reduces the risk of working in a dangerous environment.

Lightning Strikes Woman Inside Home During Storm in Shenzhen

The woman was cooking in her kitchen around 4.30pm on Saturday when the incident occurred.

Residents May Pay for Damages Caused by Falling Objects

China's new civil code intends to hold all residents liable in the event that a falling object causes damage and the perpetrator cannot be identified.

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

The train went off the tracks after running into a landslide while passing through Chenzhou.

WATCH: Tanker Truck Causes Fiery Inferno on Chinese Highway

Footage inside the truck before the accident shows the driver playing on his phone, sending messages and smoking.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives