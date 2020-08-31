29 Dead After Restaurant Collapses in North China

On Saturday, a restaurant in North China’s Shanxi province collapsed, killing 29 and injuring 28, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred at Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang, Xiangfen county, where a birthday banquet was being held for Li, an 80-year-old man.

According to China Daily, 840 rescue workers arrived on the scene following the building collapse, and pulled 57 people out of the debris.

The cause of the incident is reportedly still under investigation.

Li told the Beijing News that he was outside when the roof had started to topple. His wife was trapped under the debris and was killed.

Another villager, surnamed Kong, told China Daily that the restaurant had been in operation for over 10 years and had added another story onto the original restaurant several years ago.

Following the incident, Shanxi authorities plan to inspect all private houses and public buildings in the province, as cited by China Daily.

On Saturday, The Work Safety Committee of China’s State Council released a statement stating that the committee will supervise the investigation into the restaurant collapse.

In March, a hotel collapsed in Fujian province, with at least 20 confirmed dead and 40 injured. The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 quarantine center. The hotel had violated construction laws, along with repeated renovation work violations, according to China’s State Administration of Work Safety.

[Cover image via China Daily]